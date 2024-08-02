Gambit Corporate Finance Acted as Lead Advisor to the Shareholders of Komoo on its Sale to Steer Automotive Group

Komoo, with its established UK-wide network of fleet repair sites located near airports and vehicle storage hubs, brings extensive expertise in providing rapid, high-quality repair services, supporting vehicle rental and corporate fleet customer bases.

Its strategically positioned sites enable Komoo to offer swift and efficient repair services, minimising downtime for clients.

Their proximity to major transportation hubs allows for seamless logistics, ensuring that vehicles can be serviced and returned to operation quickly.

The acquisition of Komoo aligns with Steer’s vision of becoming a leading provider of superior automotive repair services across a wider market, providing strategic diversification in the repair market.

Gambit Corporate Finance acted as lead advisor to the shareholders of Komoo on negotiating, structuring and project managing the transaction. The Gambit team was led by Sam Forman (Partner) and Sean David (Analyst).

Carl Henderson, Managing Director of Komoo, Dale Peart, Director of Komoo and Jordan Ashmore, Operations Director, remain at the helm of the company, supported by Steer, to focus on providing outstanding repair services to the fleet and vehicle rental market.

Carl Henderson said,

“Becoming part of Steer Automotive Group marks a significant step forward for Komoo. This integration will enable us to leverage Steer's extensive resources, enhancing our ability to deliver rapid, high-quality repair services to a broader customer base. We are eager to begin this new chapter and contribute to Steer's growth and success.”

Sam Forman, Partner at Gambit Corporate Finance added,

“It has been an absolute pleasure to support the shareholders and management team at Komoo. What they have achieved and created since the company’s inception in 2020 is hugely impressive and is the perfect example of true entrepreneurship. From a standing start to 17 sites (and counting), the acquisition by Steer will allow Komoo and the team to continue growing the business and its service offer. We look forward to seeing the business carry on going from strength to strength.”