Gambit Acts as Lead Advisor to the Shareholders of Do-IT Holdings Limited on its Sale to Lexxic Limited

Gambit Corporate Finance acted as lead advisor to the shareholders of Do-IT on its sale to Lexxic.

Do-IT, founded by Professor Amanda Kirby, is an internationally recognised tech-for good company that has created highly effective web-based tools, supported by training and consultancy services, to deliver market-leading solutions across a wide and expanding range of sectors including corporate, justice and education.

The Do-IT Profiler System solution is a web-based, person-centred neurodiversity, cognitive and well-being screening and assessment system that helps enable every person to achieve their potential. Alongside Profiler, Do-IT has developed a comprehensive suite of sector-specific neurodiversity training resources helping organisations to further understand and embrace neurodiversity.

Lexxic is a specialist psychological consultancy whose mission is to inspire a world that supports and values the talents of neurodivergent minds, empowering individuals to be their best selves. Together, Do-IT and Lexxic, will provide innovative offerings that respond to the needs of today’s fast-evolving workplaces.

Gambit Corporate Finance acted as lead advisor to the shareholders of Do-IT on initiating, negotiating, structuring and project managing the transaction. The Gambit team was led by Frank Holmes (Partner), Kate Jones (Manager) and Sean David (Executive).

Frank Holmes, Partner at Gambit Corporate Finance & Chair of Do-IT, said:

“It is an absolute privilege to have worked with the UK's leading expert on neuro-diversity and learnt so much about the impact Profiler and Do-IT's associated solutions have on people's lives, and the advantages these bring to willing employers/organisations in both the private and public sector alike who can fully tailor support for individuals with diverse talents and skills – qualities increasingly vital in the modern workplace.”

Kate Jones, Manager at Gambit Corporate Finance commented:

“We are thoroughly delighted to have advised the shareholders of Do-IT, one of the global market leaders in championing neurodiversity, well-being and inclusion, on its sale to Lexxic. This transaction highlights Gambit's ability to identify and apply a tailored transition that meets all stakeholder objectives.”

Professor Kirby commented:

“The Gambit team have stood by me and the business for a number of years and have provided the most fitting and professional outcome via this union with Lexxic, a great success all round.”