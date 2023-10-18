Funding to Plug the Skills Gap in North Wales

Fully-funded business training has been announced for North Wales business and individuals, thanks to a £3m funding boost from UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Funding for the project, known as Employer Skills North Wales (ESNW), allows employers in Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Flintshire and Wrexham to access cutting edge skills provided by Grŵp Llandrillo Menai through its business branch Busnes@LlandrilloMenai.

This project is unique in that funding can be leveraged to access specialist courses and shorter focused training programmes – benefiting companies by identifying skills gaps and signposting employers to fully-funded training delivered at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai through Busnes@LlandrilloMenai.

The North Wales Regional Skills plan has identified that 70% of employers in the region are facing skills challenges and aims to support hundreds of individuals to reach their potential by developing their careers and skills, thus facilitating businesses growth, safeguarding existing jobs and creating new ones.

Employer Skills North Wales funds short courses, professional accredited training and NVQs. Participants can undertake specialist modules from within professional and accredited course provision such as ILMs, CIMs or CIPD.

Busnes@LlandrilloMenai project manager Geraint Jones commented:

“The roll-out of this significant new funding stream will enable businesses and individuals to have a laser focus on exactly the training they need to support and grow their business. “Busnes@LlandrilloMenai has worked with businesses to design this project which will open opportunities for skills in carbon reduction technologies, leadership and management, project management and specialist construction and engineering. “We’re looking forward to bringing this exciting training to the business community, although this funding is time limited and runs until December 2024 only, so don’t delay getting in touch”.

To arrange a discussion about how to access Employer Skills North Wales, contact [email protected] or contact 08445 460 460.

The Employer Skills North Wales has received £3 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.