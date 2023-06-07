Funding Schemes in Place to Boost Swansea Businesses

A number of grants are now available to boost businesses of all shapes and sizes in Swansea.

Funded by the UK Government through the Shared Prosperity Fund, Swansea Council has introduced several schemes in recent weeks.

These include:

Pre-start grants to support start-up businesses. With a maximum grant of £10,000, this funding can be used to cover the costs of expenditure including equipment, training, accreditation and marketing.

Website development grants of up to £1,500 to help cover the costs of creating a business website for the first time or making improvements to an existing business website.

Business growth grants up to a maximum of £50,000 to help fund the introduction of a new product or service. This grant can help cover the costs of expenditure including equipment, IT systems and machinery.

Carbon reduction grants of up to £10,000 to help businesses work towards net zero carbon.

Supplier development grants of up to £1,000 to help businesses fund the costs of accessing training for the accreditation that’s needed to bid for public sector or larger-scale contracts.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Investment and Tourism, said:

“These grants schemes are now open for applications from Swansea businesses, so I’d encourage any business that’s interested to head to the council’s website for more information. “The grants are aimed at supporting city businesses of all ages and sizes to either set-up, grow, generate more income, access more work opportunities or help cut their carbon footprints. “Support of this kind is extremely beneficial for both people with early business ideas or established businesses which give so many employment opportunities for local people.”

More information on all these grants and other funding opportunities is available here

The council also runs free start-up enterprise club and power hour events for businesses to provide guidance on areas where assistance may be needed, from marketing and legal matters to recruitment, human resources and accounting.

Details of forthcoming events for Swansea businesses can be seen here

All previous start-up enterprise club and power hour events have also been uploaded to the Business Swansea page on YouTube for businesses to access at any time.