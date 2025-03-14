Funding Boost for New Trial Aiming to Tackle the Threat of Infection for Patients

Experts at Swansea University are helping to test two potentially groundbreaking innovations in healthcare-associated infections (HCAIs).

HCAIs are a major global challenge, made worse by the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance. These infections not only compromise patient safety but also place immense financial strain on healthcare systems.

Infection control technology firm Vitec Microgenix Ltd has developed VSC1000, an antimicrobial surface coating, and V-MASS, an advanced air purification system. These provide continuous microbial protection and have demonstrated significant efficacy in real-world healthcare environments.

A successful pilot trial at Morriston Hospital, Swansea, focusing on orthopaedic wards, reported a 27 per cent reduction in HCAIs over 12 months. Building on this success, Vitec Microgenix has been awarded a Phase 1 Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) Healthcare award to design a large-scale clinical trial.

This will be developed by Swansea Trials Unit, with support from the Healthcare Technology Centre (HTC) at Swansea University, Swansea Bay University Health Board, Public Health Wales, and leading academic experts in infection prevention & control, health economics and analytical chemistry.

This has been made possible with the support of the Carmarthenshire County Council Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF), which has played a crucial role in advancing healthcare innovation in the region. This funding has enabled Vitec Microgenix to strengthen its collaboration with HTC and academic partners, ensuring the research progresses towards the next phase of development.

Innovation technologist Dr Anthony Horlock from the HTC said:

“This achievement highlights the vital role of collaboration in healthcare innovation. Through the support of the SPF, Vitec Microgenix has been able to develop cutting-edge infection prevention technologies, and now, with the SBRI Healthcare award, we can take the crucial next step towards clinical validation.”

SPF Lead Senior Lecturer Dr Natalie De Mello said:

“HTC is proud to have facilitated this journey, ensuring that industry, academia, and healthcare professionals work together to drive meaningful advancements in patient safety and infection control.”

Vitec Microgenix CEO Scott Perkins said:

“Securing this award is a game-changer. Support from the SPF and the HTC has been instrumental in helping us advance our infection prevention technology from pilot trials to large-scale clinical validation. “This funding allows us to rigorously test our solutions in real-world hospital environments, bringing us closer to transforming infection control practices and reducing healthcare-associated infections at scale.”

The firm says, if proven effective, these solutions could play a pivotal role in reducing HCAIs, improving patient outcomes, and alleviating the financial burden on the NHS and healthcare systems worldwide.