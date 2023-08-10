Funding Bids Invited to Boost Swansea’s Rural Communities

Funding applications are now open for projects aimed at boosting Swansea’s rural communities.

Grant funding is being made available to projects that support themes including rural economy and visitor experience, natural environment and climate emergency, innovation, and health and well-being.

The funding is part of a rural anchor project being run by Swansea Council and funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Projects that will be considered for funding include capital grants for investment in renewable energy for community benefit. Potential projects could include renewable energy schemes for community buildings or community car and bike charging points.

Revenue grants are also available for projects including:

Biodiversity schemes such as rural greening projects for improving biodiversity, community growing, or bringing underused spaces back into use through biodiversity.

Volunteering schemes to engage groups in rural communities, which could include community transport, environmental or befriending schemes, and community action.

Feasibility studies with fully costed plans to help with unlocking future funding support. These could be for a community transport scheme or community facilities such as a museum or a hub.

Local rural markets and visitor trails to improve footfall on rural high streets. These could include pop-up events, marketing campaigns and the developments of apps.

Revenue projects can receive up to £15,000, while capital projects can receive up to £25,000.

Cllr Andrew Stevens, Councillor Champion for Rural Economy at Swansea Council, said:

“There are many rural communities throughout Swansea and Gower, which is why we ensured a rural anchor project formed part of the funding being made available by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. “From schemes to create more biodiversity and community transport to projects aimed at boosting our rural economy, there are many ways in which applicants in our rural communities can now benefit from this funding.”

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said,

“The rural anchor project is among many being run by the council and funded by the Shared Prosperity Fund as we look to ensure as many benefits as possible for residents and businesses right across the city and county. “This funding and the projects it will help deliver are part of the cost of living help being provided by the council.”

​Wards where rural anchor projects are eligible for support include Bishopston, Clydach (including Craig Cefn Park), Fairwood, Gorseinon and Penyrheol, Gower, Gowerton, Llangyfelach, Llwchwr, Penclawdd, Penllegaer, Pennard, Pontarddulais (including the old Mawr ward), Pontlliw and Tircoed.

Projects in other wards may also be supported on a case by case basis if they are on the fringes of these wards or, in extraordinary circumstances, areas with extensive natural environments elsewhere in the county.

Head to www.swansea.gov.uk/ruralfunding for more rural anchor project information and details on how to apply.

Anyone seeking further details can also email [email protected]

Grant applications are now open until midday on Tuesday September 5.