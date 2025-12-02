north wales business logo
2 December 2025
North Wales

Fund Aims to Support Flintshire Businesses on Net-Zero Journey

New Office

Businesses and community organisations in Flintshire are being encouraged to apply for sustainability funding aimed at accelerating their journey toward net zero, cutting carbon emissions, and future-proofing their operations.

The Flintshire Fund – delivered by Antur Cymru Enterprise in partnership with Flintshire County Council and Pathway to Carbon Zero – has secured £173,679 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The programme gives local organisations access to fully funded Carbon Reduction Plans, helping them understand, measure, and reduce emissions while identifying opportunities to cut costs and prepare for future capital funding.

Antur Cymru, a long-standing leader in enterprise and sustainable business support, has already helped many local organisations adopt low-carbon practices through earlier UKSPF-funded initiatives.

Among the beneficiaries was Preseli Ltd, the Flint-based promotional merchandise supplier marking more than 30 years in business.

Preseli2

Managing Director Dave Wilson described the support from Antur Cymru and Pathway to Carbon Zero as a defining moment.

“In more recent years, the conversation around sustainability has grown significantly,” he said.

 

“We previously received a grant to develop a Carbon Reduction Plan that helped us measure our emissions and set realistic goals. Since then, we’ve invested in solar panels and recently were awarded a capital grant from Antur Cymru to replace our warehouse door, improve our heating systems and add window film to reduce heat loss.

 

“These steps have cut emissions and reduced operating costs, giving us both environmental and commercial benefits.”

Cathy Martin, Flintshire Fund Manager at Antur Cymru, added:

“It’s inspiring to see the progress Preseli has made. They show what is possible when expert guidance and funding come together.

 

“We want as many Flintshire organisations as possible to take advantage of this opportunity, whether they’re just starting their sustainability journey or ready to take significant next steps, and are planning a series of workshops on carbon reduction in the new year to help them further – watch this space.”

Cat Dillon, Director of Pathway to Carbon Zero, said:

“Preseli is a brilliant example of how companies can embrace carbon reduction without it being complicated. The long-term benefits – environmental, financial and reputational – are clear.”

Preseli is one of several local organisations already seeing measurable impact.

DangerPoint

DangerPoint – an educational charity with an award-winning interactive visitor centre delivering life skills training to schools and community groups – also developed a Carbon Reduction Plan through the Flintshire Fund.

Recommendations included upgrading inefficient lighting, improving insulation, and replacing damaged windows, providing the organisation with a clear pathway toward lower emissions and lower energy bills.

DangerPoint Centre Manager Julie Tyler said:

“Upgrading the lighting has made such a difference. We were unable to use photos from the farm scenario on our socials because they were so dark, but we can now – they look so much brighter.”

Flintshire organisations can apply for fully funded Carbon Reduction Plans for a limited time.

For more information or to apply, email cmartin@anturcymru.org.uk or call 01352 871298. 



