FSB Wales and Space2B Partner to Launch Coworking Space in the Capital

FSB Wales and Space2B Partner to Launch Coworking Space in the Capital

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Wales and Space2B at The Maltings have announced a new partnership, with a joint focus on supporting the growth and development of small businesses across South Wales.

Collaborating for the benefit of small businesses in the region, Space2B and the FSB Wales’ initiative will allow companies to adopt a new way of working through access to the dynamic coworking space in the capital.

Amongst one of Cardiff’s leading business ecosystems, small enterprises will be able to work more productively, have a cost-effective workspace option in the capital, and make meaningful links with other businesses at Space2B.

Small businesses will also be more easily able to engage with FSB, to hear about the practical ways in which FSB supports business, how FSB provides a strong unified voice for businesses and to benefit from FSB events at Space2B.

Jack Harrold, Sales & Community Manager at Space2B at The Maltings said:

“We’re delighted to be welcoming even more entrepreneurs and business owners to our vibrant coworking space, to experience our modern and flexible workplace facilities that are designed to help businesses thrive.” “We’re also excited for the hundreds of companies who already call The Maltings home to engage with FSB Wales on an exciting range of new opportunities.”

The initiative will focus on a range of activities, including joint FSB Wales/Space2B networking and sector specific events that will be free for businesses to attend. These will be held at Space2B’s iconic location, The Maltings.

In addition to free access to Space2B’s co-working space, FSB Wales members will enjoy use of the courtesy shuttle bus to and from Cardiff Central Station, and discounts on meeting room hire and conference facilities.

Rob Basini, Development Manager for FSB in South Wales, said: