FSB Partners with Business News Wales for North Wales Small Business Annual Conference 2025

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Wales – in partnership with Business News Wales – will bring its 2025 Small Business North Wales Conference to Wrexham University on Thursday, 26th June.

The event will be hosted by Gemma Casey, editor of Business News Wales, who, with her expert knowledge of the Welsh business landscape, will guide attendees through a packed agenda of inspiring speakers, practical sessions, and powerful networking opportunities.

The event is free to attend (registration essential) thanks to partnerships with Business News Wales, the Welsh Government, Wrexham University and the Ministry of Defence.

Sessions will equip businesses with actionable strategies to succeed, covering everything from landing that crucial first appointment to converting it into a sale and retaining customers for sustainable revenues.

Attendees will also gain essential knowledge on how Intellectual Property can protect their brand, products, and innovation in today's competitive market.

With dedicated trade and business support stands and ample networking time, the event aims to provide a prime opportunity for small businesses to connect with industry peers, explore business partnerships, and access essential support services.

Building on the incredible momentum Wrexham has experienced in recent years, gaining global recognition through the “Welcome to Wrexham” Disney+ series, attendees will have an opportunity to hear from Joe Bickerton, Destination Manager for Wrexham County Borough Council, about ambitious plans for the city's future, which will also bring enhanced economic benefits across North Wales.

Mike Learmond, Senior Development Manager for FSB in North Wales, said:

“We’re thrilled to invite businesses to join us in Wrexham for our North Wales Small Business Conference, where this year we’re focused on supporting businesses to maximise their sales and develop robust revenue streams. “Attendees will gain valuable insights from specialists on ways to attract, convert, and retain new clients. “A big thank you to our partners – the Welsh Government, Wrexham University, the Ministry of Defence and Business News Wales – whose support means that this event is free to attend. “With excellent networking opportunities and exhibitors on hand to provide support, we’re really looking forward to another productive and enjoyable event for small businesses in the region.”

Lunch will be provided, with refreshments throughout the day.

Book your free space here: https://events.fsb.org.uk/en/8d2bI2X7/g/fJqTd8nh8e/north-wales-small-business-conference-2025-3aJ8P2Tq1/overview