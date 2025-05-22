FSB Calls for Bus Bill to Drive Economic Growth Across Wales

The Federation of Small Businesses in Wales has emphasised the “critical role” of public transport reform in boosting the Welsh economy, supporting businesses, and strengthening communities.
Giving evidence to the Senedd's Climate Change, Environment, and Infrastructure Committee on the Bus Services (Wales) Bill, FSB’s Head of Policy, Dr Llŷr ap Gareth, outlined key recommendations to ensure the legislation delivers tangible benefits across the country, including putting economic development on the face of the legislation.
Following the evidence session, Dr Llŷr ap Gareth, Head of Policy for FSB Wales, said:
“Our contribution to today’s evidence session at the Senedd underscores that the Bus Bill represents a crucial opportunity to ensure that public transport reform supports our vital small businesses, revitalises our towns and connects our communities.
“That is why the Federation of Small Businesses has urged the Welsh Government to enshrine economic development as a core aim of bus franchise reform, ensuring businesses are actively consulted throughout the process.
“We need routes that effectively connect people to their local high streets, hospitality venues, and the night-time economy, boosting local businesses and fostering vibrant communities.
“Improving connectivity to key hubs is also vital for recruitment, retention, and ultimately, growth and job creation.
“Furthermore, a ‘rural-proofed' approach that highlights opportunities for our rural economies through improved, integrated and reliable transport links is essential for fostering an environment of entrepreneurship that delivers equality of opportunity throughout Wales.”