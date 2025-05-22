FSB Calls for Bus Bill to Drive Economic Growth Across Wales

The Federation of Small Businesses in Wales has emphasised the “critical role” of public transport reform in boosting the Welsh economy, supporting businesses, and strengthening communities.

Giving evidence to the Senedd's Climate Change, Environment, and Infrastructure Committee on the Bus Services (Wales) Bill, FSB’s Head of Policy, Dr Llŷr ap Gareth, outlined key recommendations to ensure the legislation delivers tangible benefits across the country, including putting economic development on the face of the legislation.

Following the evidence session, Dr Llŷr ap Gareth, Head of Policy for FSB Wales, said: