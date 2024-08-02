FSB Announce South Wales Small Business Annual Conference 2024

A focus on growth and wellbeing will help small businesses survive and thrive.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Wales is delighted to announce the fourth annual Small Business South Wales Conference, taking place at the Village Hotel in Cardiff on Wednesday 4th September. Brought to you in partnership with NatWest, and hosted by esteemed broadcaster Sian Lloyd, the event will bring small businesses and business leaders together to explore strategies for growing their businesses and fostering a thriving workplace culture.

This follows on from 2023’s record breaking conference which saw over 130 small businesses come together to network with peers and gain valuable advice.

Sessions will cover key topics aimed at helping businesses flourish, including how to improve marketing and branding, getting the best out of AI and LinkedIn, and strategies for growth and accessing finance. Businesses will also have the opportunity to discuss the importance of wellbeing in the workplace.

The conference provides an opportunity to connect with industry peers, explore business partnerships, and access essential support services. Trade and businesses support stands will be present at the conference, and there will be plenty of time to network.

With an exceptional line-up of speakers, the event provides small businesses with an opportunity to hear from specialists with real in-depth expertise in key subject areas.

Rob Basini, Development Manager for FSB in South Wales, said:

“Following fantastic feedback that at last year’s conference businesses gained valuable insights and made crucial contacts, we’re thrilled to invite businesses to join us for our fourth South Wales Business Conference. “I’d especially like to thank NatWest for their continued commitment to supporting small businesses. “With our fantastic speakers, great networking opportunities and our exhibitors in attendance, we’re really looking forward to helping small businesses with another productive and enjoyable event.”

Lunch will be provided, with refreshments throughout the day.

With spaces filling fast, don't miss this chance to learn, network, and inspire your business. Book your space here