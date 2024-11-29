From Wales to Africa: Transforming Lives and Businesses with Joy Ogeh-Hutfield

Through her platform, Joy Transformation Coach and her leadership academy JTILA, she offers one-on-one coaching, group workshops, leadership development programmes and resources designed to foster personal growth and professional success.

Her transformative work has resonated on a global scale, particularly in Africa, where she recently represented Wales at Nigeria's ICAN Conference, presenting to 10,000 accountants. Joy also facilitated a development workshop for Deloitte Africa, marking her influence in both individual empowerment and organisational growth.

As a TEDx speaker and Welsh Assembly Role Model, Joy has earned numerous awards, including being named one of the top 100 businesswomen in Wales and receiving the Inspirational Woman of the Year Award. Her impact spans clients in the UK, Europe, Africa, and the USA, where her expertise in mindset, leadership, and personal development has driven positive change for individuals and organisations alike.

Joy commented;

“What an amazing experience in Nigeria!! Firstly it was a privilege to share my presentation on VIP Leadership to an incredible audience of 9,860 participants from across the nations, including the United Kingdom, Canada, USA and other African countries. A full house indeed!! A massive thank you to the Diamond President for inviting me to speak at the 54th Annual Accountants Conference. I also had an incredible time with over 200 Deloitte staff members across Africa facilitating their staff personal development day, helping them to gain practical skills, tools and knowledge in increasing their self -awareness and confidence to unleash their potential for both their personal and professional success.”

In addition to her coaching, Joy is a celebrated author with seven books. Her Practical Guide to Leadership Transformation series, aimed at business leaders and HR professionals, provides actionable strategies grounded in her VIP (Vision, Integrity, Purpose) framework. Other works, like How to Become a VIP Leader, The Secrets to Motivating Your Team, and How to Master True Self-Confidence, offer practical guidance on finding purpose and building confidence.

Joy’s philosophy centres on the belief that while one cannot change the past, they can plan a brighter future. Her three-step model—self-definition, self-motivation, and self-reflection—guides clients in understanding their strengths, embracing a purpose-driven mindset, and tackling challenges with resilience.

Joy’s mission is clear: to help people “live a life of purpose, confidence, and joy.” Her workshops, resources, and personalised coaching continue to inspire global audiences. Those seeking transformation can book a session with Joy to start their journey toward purposeful, joyful living