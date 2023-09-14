Freeports Centre Stage at Welsh Innovation Week!

Wales’ week-long innovation tour is hurtling past the mid-week point, leaving a positive trail in its wake, and creating new collaborations. The focus on Wednesday was on the Welsh Freeports.

A week of Welsh Innovation in London is well underway, and M-SParc is leading the charge as pan-Wales partners come together to shout the same message; “Innovation is Thriving in Wales”.

Wednesday’s focus was Trade and Invest, with opening discussions on Freeports from Neil Sandford, Senior Business Development Manager – Tech Inward Investment, David Wright Head of Delivery for Freeports in Wales, Scotland and NI, Christian Branch, Isle of Anglesey County Council and Ian Davies, Stena, presenting the vision for their respective Freeport in North Wales.

Lois Shaw, M-SParc & Mark John, Tramshed Tech then gave an overview of the Soft-Landing support available to companies, and the very real benefits of investing in Wales, and the wealth of support available.

We thought you may have heard enough from us, so instead caught up with some of the attendees during the refreshment break before a final panel session, to hear from them!

Sian Evans, Senior Sector Support Officer, Department for Business and Trade said,

“It was wonderful to hear about the incredible opportunities available in Wales for international companies looking to invest. It’s been an incredible day and an incredible showcase of Wales to international companies!”

John Cordrey Foresight Investment Manager,

“From an investor’s point of view it’s great to see many of the Welsh hubs and key persons including Government bodies joining up to make Wales a great investment ecosystem.”

Tom Burke, Haia CEO, said,

“I asked a question on better connection between us as a north Wales startup, with the opportunities for investment in London. The question was based on who within the Government Office would be our contact and are there resources here to have meetings with potential investors, and generally maintain connections made today, which would enable us to continue as a business in a location like north Wales. My aim today is to follow up the contacts I was given and continue this discussion.”

Alex James, Menter a Business, Cywain Project Manager said,

“It’s great to be here at this fantastic event and to see opportunities to support companies in Wales succeed. We want to see the food and drink industry continue to grow, and we appreciate the chance to reach into the wiser ecosystem and find further opportunities to support the sector and help it flourish.”

Anna Roberts, Founder of Explorage, said,

“I loved today’s event, I met some potential investors and will definitely be picking up those conversations, as well as some other like-minded founders who I’ll definitely see again. I was also invited by M-SParc to a Business Round Table event in Whitehall this morning, and it was fantastic to see a fair representation of people around the table which contributes much better to sharing of ideas that represent the whole population, rather than one segment of it! This is so important to do in business.”

It’s fantastic to hear it from those ‘on the ground’ and to know that the week has already been a success. Let’s keep flying the flag for Welsh innovation, and growing our ecosystem for the benefit of the region.

The week culminates with an Egni (Energy) showcase on Thursday before an Investment Evening with Global Welsh on Thursday evening. If you’d like to join in there’s still time to register, as M-SParc are eager that no one miss out on this amazing opportunity. Visit here