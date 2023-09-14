Wales Leading Law Firm Grows its London Presence, Celebrating 5 Years of Growth

Top 100 Law Firm Hugh James has marked its expansion in central London with a move to larger City of London premises at 1 King’s Arms Yard. The move reflects the firm’s continued growth and strategic focus on strengthening its presence across the business and real estate sector in the heart of London.

From Monday 11 September, the firm’s burgeoning London office moved to the premium 7,500 square foot offices. The new location is a stone’s throw from 99 Gresham Street, which has been its city base since 2018, near banks, private equity firms and corporate businesses.

During a successful five-year period at Gresham Street, Hugh James has more than doubled its headcount, increasing the number of legal experts from 30 to 63 – with 15 Partners across its Individual, Business and Private Wealth services.

The 110% increase in employees is reflected in a 100% boost to its footprint at 1 King’s Arms Yard – and a six-week refurbishment project to improve the hybrid working environment for employees and upgrade the client facilities for private meetings and events.

The move follows a raft of strategic hires across its business division. The London office recently bolstered its commercial property services with the arrival of Partner Rajan Shori. Rajan draws from nearly two decades of real estate experience across commercial real estate transactions, acquisitions and financings.

The firm’s well-established Construction and Dispute Resolution departments also welcomed new team members into London in August, with Housing Management and Dispute Resolution Solicitor Lorna Enukora and Senior Associate Phoebe Gunputh specialising in Construction. The new hires complement the established specialist areas of Banking, Charities and Corporate and Commercial in London, with specialists in Employment and Energy expected to join in the new year.

Partner and Head of Hugh James’ London office, Mark Harvey commented:

“This is an exciting move marking what has been a strong last five-years for Hugh James in London. The continued growth reflects our exceptional legal talent and our growing client base in the City. From the new and improved office in 1 King’s Arms Yard, we look forward to enhancing the work we do for our existing clients and creating new opportunities for our people and communities.”

Managing Partner Alun Jones added:

“The success and strength of our London presence mirrors our continued growth across the firm. Beyond our leading full-service offering in the Welsh capital, we have established our serious personal injury practice in Manchester, London and Southampton. The new London office gives us the strategic opportunity to complement the work we do for our growing corporate client base in the City and ensures we will continue to attract top talent across our breadth of legal expertise.”

Hugh James now employs more than 700 staff, from the award-winning Cardiff Headquarters and offices in London, Manchester, Southampton and Plymouth. The firm’s ‘hybrid-working’ model continues to offer staff the flexibility to blend remote and in-office working each week, balancing the benefits of working from home and other Hugh James offices with the collaboration that comes from office interaction.