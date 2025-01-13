Business News Wales  |

Subscribe to the daily newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
BNW - Forward features leaderboard
skills-wales large advert
bnw MEET THE TEAM AD
GEW Ad
13 January 2025

PSMEs

Free Business Growth Clinics Launched in South Wales

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


Launched by Welsh entrepreneur, Nick Pearce, the Growth Clinic will deliver free monthly business growth clinics for startups and scale-ups based in Wales.

The clinics, initially taking place across South Wales, will cover a range of important topics, including go-to-market strategies, story-telling and purpose, raising cash, people and culture, exit planning, how to survive scaling a business, amongst others. It is supported by a group of experts covering every aspect of business growth, giving startups and scale-ups the right advice depending on their specific needs.

The first growth clinics will be hosted by Tramshed Tech in its coworking and collaboration spaces: in Newport on 22nd January, Cardiff on 26th February, and Swansea on 26th March.

Nick Pearce, Founder, The Growth Clinic

Nick Pearce, Founder, The Growth Clinic, commented:

“Having built, grown, and subsequently sold Object Matrix, I am well aware of the trials and tribulations of starting and growing a company. We also made a lot of the mistakes along the way that I’m determined to help other businesses avoid. We don’t claim to have all the answers, but I’m supported by a group of people who are happy to share what has worked for us in the hope it can help others.”

Nick Pearce is an entrepreneur who co-founded a Welsh company providing object storage solutions for the media and entertainment industry. The company carved a unique niche within the sector, growing significantly over the past two decades, before being bought by a large data storage organisation in 2023. Since then, Nick has worked with a number of companies offering advice and support to help their business growth.

The clinics are free to startups and scale-ups across Wales but spaces are limited and by appointment only. Interested companies should email growth@scalingwithscarcity.com including any existing pitch or company deck and outlining the challenges they would like to discuss.

 



Columns & Features:
Tourism
10 January 2025

Flexibility Will Be Key for Hospitality Recruitment in 2025

Flexibility Will Be Key for Hospitality Recruitment in 2025
Tourism
10 January 2025

Communities Are Key to Effective Destination Management

Communities Are Key to Effective Destination Management
Tourism
10 January 2025

Why Wales Should Rethink the Visitor Levy

Why Wales Should Rethink the Visitor Levy
Innovation / Tech
10 January 2025

Unlocking the Power of Generative AI for Business

Unlocking the Power of Generative AI for Business

In Other News:

Business News Wales //