Free Business Growth Clinics Launched in South Wales

Launched by Welsh entrepreneur, Nick Pearce, the Growth Clinic will deliver free monthly business growth clinics for startups and scale-ups based in Wales.

The clinics, initially taking place across South Wales, will cover a range of important topics, including go-to-market strategies, story-telling and purpose, raising cash, people and culture, exit planning, how to survive scaling a business, amongst others. It is supported by a group of experts covering every aspect of business growth, giving startups and scale-ups the right advice depending on their specific needs.

The first growth clinics will be hosted by Tramshed Tech in its coworking and collaboration spaces: in Newport on 22nd January, Cardiff on 26th February, and Swansea on 26th March.

Nick Pearce, Founder, The Growth Clinic, commented:

“Having built, grown, and subsequently sold Object Matrix, I am well aware of the trials and tribulations of starting and growing a company. We also made a lot of the mistakes along the way that I’m determined to help other businesses avoid. We don’t claim to have all the answers, but I’m supported by a group of people who are happy to share what has worked for us in the hope it can help others.”

Nick Pearce is an entrepreneur who co-founded a Welsh company providing object storage solutions for the media and entertainment industry. The company carved a unique niche within the sector, growing significantly over the past two decades, before being bought by a large data storage organisation in 2023. Since then, Nick has worked with a number of companies offering advice and support to help their business growth.

The clinics are free to startups and scale-ups across Wales but spaces are limited and by appointment only. Interested companies should email growth@scalingwithscarcity.com including any existing pitch or company deck and outlining the challenges they would like to discuss.