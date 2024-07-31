Frances O’Brien Appointed New Chief Executive of Neath Port Talbot Council

Neath Port Talbot Council has appointed Frances O’Brien as its new Chief Executive Officer to replace outgoing CEO Karen Jones who announced her decision to retire earlier this year.

The Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Cllr Steve Hunt, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Frances as our new Chief Executive following a rigorous recruitment process. “We look forward to working with Frances in meeting the many challenges and capitalising on the many opportunities that lie ahead for us here in Neath Port Talbot.”

Frances is currently Monmouthshire County Council’s Chief Officer for Communities and Place having been in the role since September 2018.

Her varied portfolio includes procurement, planning, housing and homelessness, highways, recycling and waste, social justice, digital services, economic development and employment and skills.

Prior to this, Frances worked for Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council for 12 years, predominantly in roles relating to recycling and waste but also occasionally on secondment involving project management partnership arrangements and trading companies.

Frances finished her time at Blaenau Gwent as the council’s Head of Public Services, having spent around two years in the role. Frances has also worked for Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council (2004 – 2005) and is also the Chair of the Cardiff-based Cadwyn Housing Association.

Frances, who is from Neath Port Talbot, said:

“I am incredibly proud to have been offered and accepted the position of Chief Executive of Neath Port Talbot Council. “I have loved my time in Monmouthshire, I am proud of what we together with colleagues, partners and the county's political leadership have been able to achieve and deliver. I was born and grew up in Neath Port Talbot and the chance to come back and help deliver the future opportunities and craft a new future for Neath Port Talbot was too good an opportunity to miss. “I am committed and passionate about local government and the vital role it plays in our communities. “I am already looking forward to getting started and working side by side with our staff, residents, businesses and communities to deliver the council's vision in this vibrant and ambitious county.”

Outgoing Chief Executive Karen Jones said: