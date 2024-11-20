Fourth Annual Wales Food and Drink Awards Open for Entries

The Wales Food and Drink Awards for 2025 are open for entries and nominations.

Each year the national awards recognise and honour the outstanding contributions and achievements within the Welsh Food and Drink industry.

The awards aim to reflect the diversity of the sector, from established household names to new entrants and apprentices.

The 2024 awards ceremony was held in Swansea and attended by more than 400 people. The fourth Wales Food and Drink Awards will take place at Venue Cymru in Llandudno on the 22nd May 2025. Building upon the ‘resounding success’ of their third year the organisers say they are gearing up for an even more spectacular celebration of a sector which plays a key part in the Welsh economy.

Rhys Iley, Retail and Operations Director UK & Ireland for Costa Coffee, will chair the independent panel of judges next year. The event organisers said they thanked Bob Clark of Itch Investors for his commitment to the role over the past two years.

Rhys Iley, Chair of Judges, said:

“The food and drink sector in Wales is going from strength to strength, with a real focus on quality products that are both scalable and sustainable. Having been involved with the Wales Food and Drink Awards for a number of years, it is a real privilege to Chair the judging, and I can’t wait to see, and champion, the progress the sector is making.”

The Wales Food and Drink Awards will continue to be supported by Castell Howell Foods, Wales’s leading independent foodservice wholesaler, who remain as headline sponsors of the event for its fourth year.

Haydn Pugh, Sales & Marketing Director from Castell Howell Foods, said:

“We at Castell Howell Foods take great pride in our partnership and are thrilled to continue supporting the Wales Food & Drink Awards for the fourth consecutive year. “This event celebrates the incredible and innovative efforts of our local food and drink producers as well as businesses that passionately support them. This exciting awards programme highlights the vibrancy of our industry, which aligns completely with our core values. The Welsh food sector is not only a vital part of our economy but also integral to our social structure. As a company, we’re committed to championing food and drink businesses of every scale situated across the entirety of Wales. These businesses are celebrated for their diverse range of products and their vital role in creating employment opportunities within their communities. “We are incredibly proud to be a key part of this vital sector within the Welsh economy and look forward to collaborating with these businesses on the exciting journey ahead.”

Returning category sponsors are ASDA, Hugh James, Food and Drink Federation, BIC Innovation, Cambrian Training, Food Innovation Wales, Pembrokeshire Creamery, Shirgar and Stills, with Business News Wales returning as media sponsors.

NFU Mutual, Welsh Government and Mentera are new category sponsors for 2025. Visit Conwy are on board this year as venue sponsors.

Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management and co-founder of the Wales Food and Drink Awards, said:

“We are delighted to bring the awards back to Llandudno for 2025. Moving this event each year provides the opportunity to reflect that every corner of Wales is home to exciting and innovative food and drink producers, both large and small. The Wales Food and Drink Awards are a national showcase for the sector and we are looking forward to sharing the many inspiring stories behind the businesses and brands and to celebrate the success of the industry over the past 12 month. Pob lwc i chi gyd.”

The awards offer 16 categories to choose from and include an opportunity to nominate a Welsh Food and Drink Champion and a Welsh Food and Drink Entrepreneur. Companies can enter up to two categories for free and all entry criteria can be found on the website.

The 16 categories are:

1. Wales Food & Drink Start-Up of the Year

2. Wales Food & Drink Entrepreneur of the Year

3. Wales Food & Drink Exporter of the Year

4. Wales Food & Drink Apprentice of the Year

5. Wales Food & Drink Innovation Award

6. Wales Food & Drink Sustainable Values Award

7. Wales Food & Drink Rising Star of the Year

8. Wales Food & Drink Scale up Company of the Year

9. Wales Food & Drink Community Award

10. Wales Food Producer of the Year

11. Wales Large Drinks Producer of the year

12. Wales Small Drinks Producer of the year

13. Wales Food & Drink Artisan Business of the Year

14. Business Resilience Award

15. Farm-to-Fork Business of the Year

16. Wales Food & Drink Champion of the Year

Further details of the Wales Food and Drink Awards can be found on the website.