Former South Wales Brewery Site is Revved up for a New Lease of Life

A former brewery site in Barry which has Aston Martin as near neighbours is revving up for sale this month.

And what's more although The Old Brewery site at Eagle Road, St Athan, near Barry, which is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, has been flattened and a former pub demolished the site retains its drinks and entertainment licence.

The ripe for development site even has existing planning permission for the construction of a five star country inn and microbrewery with retail units. The land also has alternative planning for a supermarket and is identified in the Vale of Glamorgan local development plan for housing.

The site, which covers some 0.63 of an acre (0.25 hectare) is listed with a guide price of £380,000-plus

Debra Bisley, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions said:

“This development suite offers a massive opportunity for an entrepreneur. “The site is located in the village of Eglwys Brewis, which hosts a number of light industrial sites including Aston Martin manufacturing plant, MOD St Athan, Welsh Government Aerospace, NATAS St Athan, Bro Tathan Business Park and JG Francis Civil Engineering. To the North of the site is Milland's Caravan Park. Additionally the town of Llantwit Major is to the east, and St Athan town to the north west. “It has the added benefit of substantial main road frontage. “The vendor has informed us that there is a licence still valid from when the property was occupied as a pub. It has been confirmed that the property is licensed for the sale of alcohol and provision of regulated entertainment – live music, recorded music, dancing, karaoke. “The planning permission for a supermarket of some 405 sq m with parking for 35 cars. The site could also be used for the erection of a dozen houses or there is planning for a country inn and microbrewery with the possibility of some Welsh Government funding on this site.”

The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, when this property will be offered for sale, starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 26 ends from 5pm on Thursday, July 28.