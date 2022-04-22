Former Public Services Ombudsman to Lead Savills Economics in Wales

Savills is delighted to announce the appointment of Nick Bennett as a director, leading on work including economics and grant funding consultancy across Wales.

Nick held the role of Public Services Ombudsman for Wales for seven years, prior to which he was chief executive at Community Housing Cymru and previously held advisory roles at Welsh Government.

Chris Potts, head of Savills Cardiff, commented:

Savills has an excellent track record working with the public sector regarding funding to unlock growth, whether in housing or employment creation, which is aligned with climate change and wellbeing objectives. Nick is enormously respected throughout Wales and will bring significant regeneration and funding experience as part of our UK economics team, based within our 75-strong team in Cardiff.

Rory Brooke, head of Savills Economics, commented:

It’s great to have Nick focused on Wales and helping build on our wide-ranging work in economic impact, market analysis, business planning, grant funding and sustainable development strategy.

Nick Bennett, Director and Head of Economics Wales, commented: