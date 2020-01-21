Former Newport Railway Station Could Become Digital Destination

An innovative proposal to bring coworking incubator space to the city centre is being explored by Newport City Council, subject to funding.

The council is seeking a commercial operator to become a council tenant for a potential scheme in the former railway station building.

At its most recent meeting, cabinet gave the proposal in-principal approval.

About 9,000 sq ft on the ground floor and first floor, presently used by council services, could be made available for start-up businesses in the digital, tech and creative sectors.

Other floors are home to Cardiff University’s prestigious National Software Academy and that will be unaffected by this proposal.

The council is looking for someone with a track record of running similar facilities that is able to offer tailored support services to members.

If a tenant is found, it is intended that council staff will move from the Queensway building to another council-owned building in the heart of the city centre, Newport Library and Art Gallery.

Councillor Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: