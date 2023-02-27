Former Cwmbran Care Home in Administration is put up for Sale

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to sell the former Llanyravon Court Nursing Home in Cwmbran, South Wales.

Llanyravon Court Nursing Home closed for trading in November 2022 and, and on 31 January 2023, Chris Stevens and Steve Baluchi of FRP Advisory Trading Limited were appointed Joint Liquidators of Llanyrafon Court Limited. Christie & Co has been appointed by FRP Advisory to sell the freehold interest of the property on a closed basis with vacant possession.

Llanyravan Court Nursing Home was constructed in the late 1980s, with an additional extension added in 2008. Historically, it traded as a three-storey nursing home with 50 bedrooms, 41 with en suite WC and hand wash basin facilities. The property also boasts an enclosed, level garden to the rear.

The property is located in a residential area, two miles from the centre of Cwmbran and just under a mile from The Grange Hospital, and benefits from prominent roadside frontage onto Llanfrechfa Way.

This sale represents an outstanding opportunity for existing providers seeking to expand their portfolios and re-open the property as a care home. Christie & Co data suggests an undersupply of compliant bed spaces within 10 kilometres of the property, and a higher-than-average 65+ age profile, too, so a new owner would be returning a much-needed service to the local community. The property will need to be re-registered with the CIW to trade as a care home once again.

Oliver McCarthy, Associate Director – Care at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, comments,

“We’re seeking unconditional offers for this large Cwmbran care home which would suit elderly care providers, specialist care providers, and also developers, subject to the necessary consents.”

Llanyravon Court Nursing Home is on the market with an asking price of £750,000 for the freehold interest, including fixtures, fittings, and goodwill.