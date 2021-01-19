Former Cardiff Blues Star Joins Welsh Medical Supply Company

A leading supplier of human tissue and surgical equipment has appointed former Rugby Union player Nick Macleod to join its expanding team in South Wales.

Former Cardiff Blues and Newport Gwent Dragons’ fly-half Nick takes on the role of Sales and Marketing Specialist which will see him split his time working in the field supporting customers, and at the company’s headquarters building marketing campaigns, overseeing social media and product launches.

Nick graduated from the University of Wales with a First Class Honours degree in Mechanical Engineering and spent sixteen years playing professional rugby; representing both Wales and Barbarians at international level.

Nick started his rugby career in 2003 playing for Cardiff Blues, before relocating to Sale Sharks in 2008. After joining Newport Gwent Dragons in 2016 he suffered a ligament injury which led him to retire from professional rugby and take over a local baking enterprise. Operating One Mile Bakery from his Rhiwbina home, Nick developed a corporate client B2B network and created online media content delivery models as well as running workshops to over 3,000 students. After building up the One Mile Bakery Cardiff brand, Nick has now hung up the oven gloves, and set his sights on the medical sector.

Speaking about his first medical role, Nick, 37, said:

“Having spent more than my fair share of time on the operating table during my rugby career, I am genuinely pleased to make this transition into the world of health and medical supplies and, through Hospital Innovations, be able to offer innovative solutions to enhance patient care. I’m looking forward to building relationships with those in the medical community and my degree in mechanical engineering lends itself to the product management aspect of the role. “I know I can add value to the business and am most looking forward to the challenge presented by the new role and the chance to join the Hospital Innovations team in what is an exciting and ambitious time for the company.”

Sarah Lister-Sims, Managing Director at Hospital Innovations, said:

“We are thrilled to have Nick join our growing team and look forward to seeing him integrate in the company. He has a comprehensive background both on and off the field and we’re excited to see him utilise his varied skills in his new role.”

Hospital Innovations specialises in delivering innovative and safe solutions to hospitals and clinics worldwide. Throughout 2020, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Talbot-Green based company prioritised sourcing CE mark accredited PPE for facilities in the UK.

Hospital Innovations is currently recruiting at its head office and seeking a Supply Chain Assistant to join the team. For more information, visit www.hospitalinnovations.com.