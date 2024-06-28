Cardiff Capital Region  |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Venture Graduate BNW Banner
BIF-Cardiff-Capital-Region-Sidebar
Venture Graduates Sidebar AD
28 June 2024
SMEs

Footwear Design Consultancy Scoops Major Award

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


A South Wales footwear design consultancy has won a major award.

Vale of Glamorgan-based Dvision Design Ltd, which specialises in sports and performance footwear design and development, has won a Red Dot Design Award for product design.

The firm won for its Site Densham safety boot.

Dvision Design founder Dominic Campbell said:

“As a globally renowned award, and with the Red Dot being considered one of the most coveted accolades in the design industry, to be awarded with such a recognised symbol of excellence goes down as one of our most proud moments of our 17-year history.”

The consultancy works with a range of clients ranging from emerging start-ups to internationally recognised global brands.



Columns & Features:
Finance
6 June 2024

Why I Believe in Fintech for Good
Technology
28 May 2024

Why Wales is a Growing Epicentre for the Games Industry
Health
28 May 2024

Life Sciences Plant Will Support Global Drug Development

More CCR Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //