Footwear Design Consultancy Scoops Major Award

A South Wales footwear design consultancy has won a major award.

Vale of Glamorgan-based Dvision Design Ltd, which specialises in sports and performance footwear design and development, has won a Red Dot Design Award for product design.

The firm won for its Site Densham safety boot.

Dvision Design founder Dominic Campbell said:

“As a globally renowned award, and with the Red Dot being considered one of the most coveted accolades in the design industry, to be awarded with such a recognised symbol of excellence goes down as one of our most proud moments of our 17-year history.”

The consultancy works with a range of clients ranging from emerging start-ups to internationally recognised global brands.