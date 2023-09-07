Food Standards Agency – Board Member for Wales Appointed

Dr Rhian Hayward MBE has been appointed as Board Member for Wales and Chair of the Welsh Food Advisory Committee.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has announced a new Board Member for Wales appointed by Lynne Neagle, Deputy Minister for Health and Wellbeing. Dr Rhian Hayward MBE will serve three years, commencing 1 September 2023 and will also assume the role of Chair of the Welsh Food Advisory Committee (WFAC).

Professor Susan Jebb, Chair of the FSA, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Rhian to the FSA Board. She will bring a breadth of knowledge and experience to the Board and to WFAC, with deep insights in relation to the devolved structures within which the FSA operates. I look forward to working with her as we continue to protect public health and deliver on our mission of ‘food you can trust’.”

Dr Hayward has held successive careers in science and innovation. She has acted as Vice Chair of the UK Science Park Association and held public appointments for Welsh Government including membership of the Welsh Industrial Development Board and the Food & Drink Industry Board.

Originally from Swansea, Dr Hayward holds the CEO position for AberInnovation, encouraging research collaborations between businesses, entrepreneurs and academics. She has a DPhil from University of Oxford in infectious disease epidemiology and a first-class BSc from King’s College London and is a Fellow of the Institute of Directors. Rhian was awarded the MBE for services to Entrepreneurship in Wales in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2016.

Dr Rhian Hayward said:

“It is a source of great pride to join the FSA Board and support their important work in protecting public health and consumer interests in food. The role of advising on matters relating to Wales and representing Welsh interests is one I accept with considerable enthusiasm and personal commitment.”

Peter Price, outgoing Board Member for Wales and Chair of the Welsh Food Advisory Committee, said:

“I am delighted to be handing over to Rhian who has a wealth of relevant experience. As well as wide scientific knowledge, Rhian is leading developments in Wales’s food industry. She will be a promoter – as well as a

guardian – of Welsh interests, ranging from those of consumers and farmers to those of producers and innovators.”

This appointment will involve a time commitment of 35 days per year, and remuneration for the role will be at a rate of £14,000 per year. This appointment was made on merit and following the Commissioner for Public Appointments Code of Practice.