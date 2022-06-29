Focus on Food Safety Standards, Powys Food Businesses are Reminded

Powys County Council’s Public Protection Team is reminding food businesses in the county to focus on food safety and that their team is here to support businesses improve standards and keep consumers safe.

Food safety officers inspect food businesses to check that they follow food hygiene and safety laws so that the food is safe to eat. They give the business a rating from zero (urgent improvement required) to five (hygiene standards are very good).

Inspections cover food hygiene and safety. The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

Nationally, there are estimated to be around 2.4 million cases of foodborne illness a year, and common food poisoning bacteria include Campylobacter and Salmonella. Two million people in the UK live with a food allergy, 600,000 people have coeliac disease, and others have food intolerances.

Food safety risks can be reduced by food businesses taking action on cleaning, pest control, food safety management and addressing food substitution issues which can cause risks for people with allergies and intolerances, and other vulnerable persons.

Cllr Richard Church, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said:

“Good food safety makes better business sense. As we’re returning to business after COVID it’s even more important that we continue to focus on food safety standards in Powys. “We have information to support food businesses improve where necessary. We’re here to maintain food safety standards and we’re reminding businesses a visit from a food safety inspector can happen at any time.”

Nathan Barnhouse, Director of FSA in Wales said:

“Many food businesses already meet good standards of hygiene, and we know this is important to consumers who want to feel confident that the food they choose won’t make them ill. “Food safety issues like food poisoning and incidents of undeclared allergens, can cause unnecessary suffering for individuals, as well as impacting on their families. We work in collaboration with Powys County Council who support businesses and help them understand the regulatory requirements.” Food businesses in the county must be registered with Powys County Council.

The FHRS rating shows how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection. The ratings can be found online and on stickers which are displayed at business premises.

More information for small businesses on food safety management procedures and food hygiene regulations is available on food.gov.uk