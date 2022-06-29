Electric Chargers Go Live at Prestatyn Car Park

Two new electric vehicle charging points have been installed at a Prestatyn car park.

Denbighshire County Council has switched on two public charging points at Kings Avenue short stay car park. Each 50kw charger will provide ‘rapid’ charging facilities over four fully accessible parking bays.

This latest project is part of the Council’s action to tackle climate change following the declaration of a Climate and Ecological Emergency in 2019 and adoption of the Climate and Ecological Change Strategy in 2021.

Funding for the ‘rapid’ destination chargers which are capable of replenishing most vehicle batteries to 80% in under an hour was secured from the Welsh Governments Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle Transformation Fund.

The two new chargers are in addition to work ongoing to provide fast charging points in eight public car parks across Denbighshire for use by the public.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said: