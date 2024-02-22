Flotek Expands Portfolio With Investment in North Wales Business

Flotek Group, a leading IT and Managed Services provider, has announced the acquisition of a majority share in OES, a North Wales-based Managed IT, Cyber Security, Managed Print, and Web Development firm.

Displaying rapid growth and a £3.1 million turnover, OES provides digital technology solutions to businesses. Priding itself on its tailored account management and highly trained experts, the business has developed a reputation in North Wales and the Northwest for its bespoke strategies and service delivery, boasting a strong client roster that includes Boots, Hickory’s, and Gamlins, with a particular focus on the legal market.

This strategic move expands Flotek’s regional presence in the area, alongside its Chester office acquired last year, and pushes the Group to achieve a turnover of more than £10.5 million. Additionally, the acquisition brings 22 experienced OES staff into the Flotek fold, bolstering the Group's team to over 80 individuals.

Jay Ball, CEO of Flotek, said of the investment,

“OES's impressive track record and talented team make them a perfect fit for Flotek. This acquisition will boost our growth and visibility in the area and, crucially, will allow Flotek to enter the Managed Print and Web Business and develop our provision for the legal sector while supporting OES with access to a robust Telecom offering. We’re pleased to be welcoming OES as part of the group and creating new opportunities for our businesses and our customers.”

The deal will see OES’s management team, Wayne Jones, Peter Edwards, and Luke Murray, remain in their roles as Managing Director, Head of Finance, and IT Manager respectively, benefiting from the strategic guidance of the Flotek board, while continuing to run OES and deliver the exceptional service the business has become known for.

Wayne Jones, OES MD, shared his excitement for the investment,

“Being part of Flotek is a great opportunity for our team and our clients. It's a huge deal to receive the investment from a Welsh independent-owned business and I'm personally very proud to remain a Welsh business. We have always prioritized customer service at OES and now we can benefit from the systems and processes that Flotek uses to improve our customer's experience. We can also offer a broader range of services and use Flotek's resources to increase our reach in the region. I'm eager to enter the telecoms market and grow with Flotek.”

OES’s brand will be maintained under the Flotek Group umbrella, ensuring continuity and familiarity for clients and employees but delivering an enhanced service through the businesses’ stellar expertise and commitment to future growth.

This is Flotek’s second investment acquisition, following the inclusion of Hampshire-based Flexinet last year, where the Flotek Group can offer its vast service portfolio and expertise alongside the business’s experienced existing management team.

The acquisition was advised on by multidiscipline dealmakers, GS Verde Group, combining law, finance, tax, and communications to offer end-to-end transaction support in one place.