FlixBus to Launch First Connections from Wales

As the economy bounces back, the intercity coach sector starts to grow starring a new, green player with high ambitions.

First connections from Welsh cities to London and Bristol are bookable from 99p

A larger variety of coach services are available for passengers travelling within the UK

FlixBus to launch domestic connections from 12 cities, with preventive safety measures on each vehicles

FlixBus aims to operate the largest coach network in the UK by 2025

FlixBus, the world’s largest intercity coach travel provider, is launching new domestic connections from various cities in the UK, including Cardiff and Swansea. As the country is opening up and domestic travel becomes part of everyday life again, the innovative market player hits the road.

Initially, there will be up to two departures per day between Cardiff and Swansea. Both Welsh cities will be connected to London and Bristol as well. More journeys are already in the pipeline and will be launched later this year.

Throughout the UK, FlixBus’ initial offer covers 18 routes between 12 cities. Tickets are available from 99p for a number of connections between London, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Cardiff, Derby, Leeds, Leicester, Loughborough, Manchester, Sheffield as well as Swansea.

Andreas Schorling, Managing Director FlixBus UK:

“Many citizens of Wales have held back their activities in the past months to reach the point where people can start to reunite. We are glad that we can provide a new, value for money mobility alternative to those travelling to finally meet their loved ones. Seeing the efficient vaccination program, we are hopeful that more and more passengers will have the opportunity to move around the country freely again in the upcoming months. Although the outlook is optimistic, we remain cautious: hygiene and safety continue to be our highest priority to ensure a safe journey.”

FlixBus will keep applying preventive measures on the vehicles. Every coach will be disinfected before every ride and undergo a thorough cleaning process. In line with local regulations, passengers will have to wear masks, as will drivers when away from their seat. The row immediately behind the driver will be kept clear, and only half of the remaining seats will be sold to help keep a safe distance between passengers.

Continuous growth in line with the gradual opening of the country

In line with the Government's roadmap to open up the country, FlixBus will gradually increase the number of connections to and from Wales in the upcoming weeks as well as add new destinations. The goal is to have a truly compelling offer by the summer, with new holiday destinations and a significantly increased number of cities in the domestic network. When further restrictions are lifted, FlixBus will also bring back international services between UK cities and destinations in continental Europe, such as Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels. The company has bold long-term plans in the UK and aims to build the country's largest coach network by 2025.

Local companies to recover in co-operation with FlixBus

FlixBus does not own coaches or employ drivers. The business model is based on a collaboration with local small and medium sized companies. FlixBus uses state of the art technology solutions to plan the offer and provide a smart and convenient customer journey. The partners, often family-run businesses with decades of experience in the industry, take care of the day-to-day operations. FlixBus and the partners share the revenue of the rides operated together, with the more significant part realised on the partner’s side. As such, both parties stay motivated to always provide the best service for the passengers and ultimately, all stakeholders benefit from the business model.

“The past year hit the transportation industry hard. For SMEs especially, it is crucial to restart their businesses as long as it can be done in a safe way by following regulations and guidelines. We are confident that we can provide a stable base for our partners to grow and strengthen their business after a very challenging period.” – added Schorling.

For more information – https://www.flixbus.co.uk/