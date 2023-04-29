Flagship Restaurant & Bar by Award-Winning Duo Set to Open in Cardiff

An exciting new contemporary Restaurant & Bar is set to open its doors to the public next month in Roath, Cardiff.

The new venue – Silures – will offer Modern European cuisine and a signature cocktail menu at the former site of Cameo Club, on Wellfield Road from Friday 19th May.

Created and executed by the industry experts behind some of London’s most prestigious venues such as Savoy Grill by Gordon Ramsay, Galvin Bar & Grill and The Coral Room, Silures is the flagship venue for Andrei Maxim and Daf Andrews of the newly founded A&M Hospitality Group.

Open Wednesday-Sunday, Silures will seat up to 100-guests in the completely reimagined space that includes a dedicated dog-friendly area in the rear terrace. On weekends, guests can expect all-day Brunch on Saturdays and signature Sunday Roasts. Silures will also be showcasing a signature cocktail menu named The Seven Wonders, which features cocktails inspired by the cultural history of Wales, developed and mastered by London-based Beverage Director Ignacio Alcina.

While rooted in Wales, the menu is firmly inspired by Modern European cuisine using local and seasonal Welsh ingredients. Dishes from the Silures launch menu include: Wye Valley grilled asparagus with hollandaise sauce; herb-salted lamb shoulder with smoked wild garlic potato puree; and native lobster thermidor.

Executive Head Chef, Byron Moussouris, joins Silures following five years at acclaimed luxury hotel The Bloomsbury, and four years at The Marylebone as Head Chef prior. Born and bred in South Africa, Chef Byron was classically trained in some of the top restaurants and hotels in Cape Town, and is set to bring a wealth of culinary experience to the new Roath venue.

Of what diners can expect from Silures, co-owner Daf Andrews said:

“Silures will be high end, high quality but completely accessible at the same time. There will be something for everyone, whether you’re visiting post dog-walk for a cocktail on our terrace or celebrating your 25th wedding anniversary. Whilst the restaurant provides all-day dining featuring a range of classic and signature dishes, the bar will be driven by crafted cocktails, premium wines and draught beer. “It’s a homecoming for myself and a new home for Andrei. We’re looking forward to bringing a sense of Silures to Roath and are thrilled to open next month in Cardiff.”

Bookings are now open. For more information and to make a booking, visit silures-amh.com.