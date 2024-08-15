Fitness Quarter to Open at The Red Dragon Centre

The Red Dragon Centre, Cardiff Bay’s leading entertainment venue, has announced the latest addition to its host of tenants.

The Fitness Quarter is a new gym business launching for the first time at The Red Dragon Centre. Set to open on September 2, it will be taking over from Simply Gym which closed in April earlier this year. The Fitness Quarter will be reopening the gym facility with a full repertoire of equipment including fixed resistance, cardio and free weight machines, tailored classes and sauna facilities. There will also be a dedicated ‘ladies only’ section of the gym.

In celebration of the gym’s opening, The Fitness Quarter will be offering a giveaway for a free year’s membership, and an additional pre-launch offer for those who join in advance of the centre’s opening date at £24.99 for a month’s membership.

The Fitness Quarter is run by Dominic Ham, who has been working fitness industry for over 20 years, with a background in delivering qualifications for those working in fitness industry.

Dominic, proprietor at The Fitness Quarter, said:

“I am incredibly excited to be launching The Fitness Quarter in one of Cardiff’s most iconic attractions. The Centre has become embedded in the local community, so when I saw the closure of Simply Gym and the hole it left, I knew I had to fill it. “Local Cllr Helen Gunter says she was disappointed to hear of the news of the Gym closing in April but is pleased to hear of the new opening and the opportunities it will provide for the local community. “We are proud to be investing in The Red Dragon Centre with our first business venture and we are here to stay.”

Emma Constantinou, Marketing Manager at The Red Dragon Centre, said:

“We are thrilled to be a part of The Fitness Quarter’s journey and to be welcoming them to the Centre. Having a safe and inclusive place to exercise and have fun is incredibly important, and seeing the thought and meaning that has gone into the creation of The Fitness Quarter is truly inspiring. We can’t wait to see the successes of this wonderful gym.”

The Red Dragon Centre is home to a multitude of interactive, lifestyle and food and drink venues including Odeon Cinema, the home of Wales’ only IMAX screen, and the Hollywood Bowl which have been key Centre attractions since the beginning.

The Centre hosts a range of additional brands that make up an intrinsic part of the entertainment and dining experience, including Grosvenor Casino, Five Guys, Spice Route, Volcano, EasyThali, EveryTime, and Zaika.

The Centre is also the site of the Capital FM South Wales studio, which was formerly Red Dragon FM, as well as Heart FM. Today, you’ll find the likes of Josh and Kally broadcasting their Capital Drive Show live from there every weekday.