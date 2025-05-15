First Tenants Announced for Mamhilad Park’s Wellbeing Hub Initiative

A new Wellbeing Hub is set to open at Mamhilad Park Estate near Pontypool with the first occupiers, Case UK and OH-One, taking an office plus a physiotherapy room.

The Wellbeing Hub is being marketed to local and regional organisations looking to start up, scale up or co-locate with other complementary operators. Set in a dedicated wing of Mamhilad House it offers space for up to 15 different businesses with flexible occupancy agreements starting from 140 sq ft and £245 + VAT per calendar month.

Mamhilad Park Estate will be the Torfaen and Monmouthshire base for Case UK, which provides mental and physical health and wellbeing services for the employed and self-employed. This includes its ‘in-work service’ funded by the Welsh Government and provided free to employers and the self-employed to support workplace wellbeing and help people keep working. It provides rapid access to physiotherapy, psychological and occupational therapy.

OH-One, which provides occupational health and wellbeing services to businesses across the UK, will have two physiotherapists based at the new suite, providing therapy five days a week.

Byron Hayward of Case UK said that while location was the company’s primary consideration, the estate’s flexible approach had also been key.

“Opening a facility at Mamhilad Park Estate is ideal for us with such great access to Torfaen, Monmouthshire and Newport as well as the 150 different businesses and their 2000 staff who work here,” he said. “The beautiful natural setting, which fits so well with our wellbeing ethos, plus free parking for our clients, and the affordability made it an easy decision. The team here has been really accommodating and it’s been really helpful to be able to move straight into a convenient temporary base here while we work with them on our permanent office.”

The Wellbeing Hub is the latest offering at the 140-acre Mamhilad Park Estate, which is already home to a wide variety of sectors, including professional services firms, creative studios, high security businesses, manufacturing, emergency services and NHS healthcare units. Its 1.4million sq. ft of office and industrial space also includes a café, nursery, gym and hair and beauty salons as well as training facilities, meeting rooms and extensive storage facilities.

James Crawford is chief executive of Johnsey Estates UK Limited, the estate’s owner-managers who are also based on-site. He said they decided to launch the hub because the opportunity for wellbeing businesses has never been stronger.

He said: