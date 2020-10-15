First-of-its-Kind ‘Fertility in the Workplace’ Event

Cardiff-based commercial law firm Darwin Gray has partnered with national charity Fertility Network UK to deliver a first-of-its-kind event this November.

Taking place during Fertility Awareness Week, the virtual event will highlight the impact that fertility problems and treatment can have on individuals, both in their home and work life. Expert speakers include Fflur Jones, Head of Employment & HR at Darwin Gray, Alice Matthews, Regional Co-ordinator at Fertility Network UK and Dr. Amanda O’Leary, Consultant Gynaecologist and Subspecialist in Reproductive Medicine.

Approximately 3.5 million people across the UK (around 1 in 6) are affected by a fertility issue and the physical, emotional, and financial impacts are significant.

The event will discuss important considerations around fertility problems and treatment, including ways workplaces can prepare for and support both the physical and mental impacts on employees who may be undergoing treatment or struggling with their situation.

Fflur Jones said:

“We are proud to be partnering with Fertility Network UK to deliver this first-of-its-kind event. At Darwin Gray, we work with organisations of all types and sizes, and often provide expert advice to employers on the legal issues that can be arise when employees experience fertility issues, including advising them on how to provide a supportive work environment for those employees who suffer directly or indirectly in this way.”

Alice Matthews said:

“At Fertility Network UK we passionately believe that an understanding workplace environment can positively impact the overall experience of those contending with the emotional and physical rigours of infertility. Our Fertility in the Workplace (FITW) sessions cover both the emotional impact of infertility along with simple workplace recommendations that could facilitate clearer workplace expectations for anyone undergoing tests and/or treatment. If you want to increase fertility knowledge and make your workplace more supportive to all those affected, then join Fertility Network UK and improve Fertility in the Workplace.”

The ‘Fertility in the Workplace’ event is taking place on Tuesday 3 November, 10am-11.30am. Book your free place: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fertility-in-the-workplace-tickets-125009834781