First Minister Visits Faculty of Medicine Health and Life Science

The First Minister of Wales has met student nurses and toured the groundbreaking Simulation and Immersive Learning Centre (SUSIM) while visiting the Faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Sciences at Swansea University.

Eluned Morgan met students from a range of nursing specialisms including adult nursing, learning and disability nursing and mental health nursing in a session where the students had the opportunity to share their views and ask her questions.

Professor Jayne Cutter, Head of the School of Health and Social Care, said:

“We were delighted to welcome the First Minister to the Faculty. She took the time to engage with the student nurses, telling them of her appreciation and respect for the nursing profession and gave thoughtful answers to their questions.”

The First Minister also toured SUSIM, an immersive wall simulation suite supported by simulation technologists and expert academics where students get the opportunity to learn and practice essential skills and teamwork through a range of simulated real-life scenarios. She was shown training scenarios in operating theatres, wards as well as in community settings.

Head of Simulation (SUSIM) for the faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Sciences, Associate Professor Jo Davies, said: