First Community EV Charge Points Installed in Anglesey

Thanks to a new initiative by an Anglesey-based social enterprise, five community Electric Vehicle (EV) fast charging points have been installed across the island. Menter Môn, in partnership with Medrwn Môn and the Isle of Anglesey County Council have installed the points at community hubs as part of the Zap Môn project.

With the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans to be banned from 2030, the roll-out of fast chargers aims to give residents the option of going electric early. The new points are located at important community locations in Bryngwran, Llannerch-y-medd, Amlwch and Talwrn. It’s also hoped they will encourage people to spend time at those places and contribute to community prosperity.

Sioned Morgan Thomas, Project Director with Menter Môn explains:

“As EVs become more viable and affordable, we’re delighted that we have been able to install these charge points across the island. EVs are seen as part of the solution to reducing our carbon emissions, and we were keen to help make sure that the infrastructure is in place on the island to support the transition from petrol and diesel to cleaner electric vehicles. “So many of our projects at Menter Môn are focussed on developing and promoting renewable and clean energy – this project adds to this portfolio and reflects our vision for a greener and more sustainable future.”

Additional points are to be funded in the future across Anglesey as part of a wider agenda with the council and Medrwn Môn to promote greener transport – giving people the confidence to make the switch to EV.

Isle of Anglesey County Council Leader, Llinos Medi, is also portfolio holder for Economic Development, she said:

“We’re pleased to have worked with Menter Môn and partners to install more EV charging points across Anglesey communities.” “EV charging provision is an important part of the Council’s climate change commitments. Anglesey already has one of the highest number of EV charging points per head of population in Wales. However, it’s important that we do not rest on our laurels and we continue to look at ways to improve the provision across the Island.”

Planning, Public Protection and Climate Change portfolio holder, Cllr Nicola Roberts, added:

“These new community charging points will complement those recently unveiled by the County Council in its car parks at Holyhead, Amlwch, Menai Bridge and Llangefni.” “We are committed to helping people who live, work and visit Anglesey to cut their carbon emissions. Providing residents and visitors with accessible and reliable charging infrastructure is an important part of our mission to achieve net-zero by 2030.”

The project has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government. It’s also part funded by the Isle of Anglesey Charitable Trust.

Click here to watch the video.