Hopp Studio and Oner Signs Create New Partnership

Hopp Studio, a leading Cardiff based digital and brand design agency, has announced its partnership with Oner Signs, a South Wales based signage and print supplier that has been established over 27 years. Hopp Studio has taken a share in the company, with the objective of investing in people and technologies, to drive new growth.

“We are excited to support Oner Signs,” said Mike Phillips, founding Director of Hopp Studio. “The company has a long history of success and a strong reputation in the community. We believe that our investment will help them to continue to grow and serve its customers.”

The investment will allow Oner Signs to expand its operations, to provide even more support to its existing clients and attract new ones.