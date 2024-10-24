Business News Wales  |

Subscribe to the daily newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Banc-leaderboard-advert-1430px-x-145px_final
skills-wales large advert
bnw MEET THE TEAM AD
GEW Ad
24 October 2024

PProfessional Services

First Civil Justice Council Meeting Outside London Held in Wales

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


The Civil Justice Council has convened in the Law Society Wales office in Cardiff for its first meeting outside London.  

A public body responsible for advising on the modernisation of the civil justice system, the Civil Justice Council provides insight to the Lord Chancellor, the Judiciary and the Civil Procedure Rule Committee.

Commenting on the Council’s first visit to Wales, Head of Wales Jonathan Davies said:  

“It gives us at the Law Society Wales office great pleasure to welcome the Civil Justice Council to our office.

“We were able to share the concerns of our members working across the legal sector in Wales in Wales and look forward to continuing this close working relationship with the Council”.

Counsel General for Wales, Julie James said:  

“I’m pleased to see the Civil Justice Council has met in Wales for the first time and welcome its increasing focus on the distinct issues relating to justice here within the current, theoretically combined, jurisdiction of England and Wales.”

Rhodri Williams KC, who sits on the Executive committee as the Welsh Interests member, said:  

“As the Welsh Interests representative on the Civil Justice Council, I welcome the fact that the first ever meeting of the CJC outside London should take place in Cardiff, capital of the other part of legal jurisdiction that is England and Wales”.

 



Columns & Features:
Tourism
4 October 2024

What We Need To Do To Make Wales a World-Leading Eco-Tourism Destination

What We Need To Do To Make Wales a World-Leading Eco-Tourism Destination
Tourism
4 October 2024

Bluestone’s Trailblazing Commitment to Sustainable Tourism

Bluestone’s Trailblazing Commitment to Sustainable Tourism
Tourism
4 October 2024

Lessons From Green Man on Embracing Sustainability

Lessons From Green Man on Embracing Sustainability
Innovation / Tech
4 October 2024

How Tramshed Tech Helped Whisper Cymru Scale and Thrive

How Tramshed Tech Helped Whisper Cymru Scale and Thrive

In Other News:

Business News Wales //