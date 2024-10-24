First Civil Justice Council Meeting Outside London Held in Wales

The Civil Justice Council has convened in the Law Society Wales office in Cardiff for its first meeting outside London.

A public body responsible for advising on the modernisation of the civil justice system, the Civil Justice Council provides insight to the Lord Chancellor, the Judiciary and the Civil Procedure Rule Committee.

Commenting on the Council’s first visit to Wales, Head of Wales Jonathan Davies said:

“It gives us at the Law Society Wales office great pleasure to welcome the Civil Justice Council to our office. “We were able to share the concerns of our members working across the legal sector in Wales in Wales and look forward to continuing this close working relationship with the Council”.

Counsel General for Wales, Julie James said:

“I’m pleased to see the Civil Justice Council has met in Wales for the first time and welcome its increasing focus on the distinct issues relating to justice here within the current, theoretically combined, jurisdiction of England and Wales.”

Rhodri Williams KC, who sits on the Executive committee as the Welsh Interests member, said: