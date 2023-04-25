FinTech Wales Welcomes PwC as its Newest Enterprise Member

The independent members association and champion of the FinTech and Financial Services industry in Wales, FinTech Wales, has welcomed one of the largest professional services networks in the world, PwC, as its newest Enterprise Member.

By joining the organisation, PwC will have full access to the FinTech Wales community and the resources it provides. PwC will sit alongside several key Welsh financial services organisations including Admiral, Confused.com, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Principality Building Society, Hodge, Yoello, Sonovate, Sero, Delio, Go.Compare and many more as fellow members.

Founded in 1998, PwC has offices in 152 countries with 350 team members based in Cardiff – it is among the leading professional services networks in the world delivering services in assurance, tax and advisory.

On becoming a member of FinTech Wales, JP Barker, Market Leader at PwC, commented:

“We are excited to be joining FinTech Wales at a time when the industry continues to go from strength to strength regionally – it’s really exciting to see Cardiff flourish as a FinTech hub in the UK. It’s also great to see FinTech entrepreneurs, founders, innovators, and change-makers in Wales continue to create an even more inclusive financial ecosystem overall. We are thrilled to be a part of it.”

Sarah Williams-Gardener, CEO of FinTech Wales, said:

“We are delighted to have PWC join the FinTech Wales community. PWC is highly invested in the growth of the full tech sector in Wales, with specific expertise in Financial Services and FinTech. We both share a passion to develop talent which will positively influence economic growth in the region, and by combining our activities and efforts we will have a greater combined impact. This partnership will have a great impact on the Welsh FinTech ecosystem.”

Launched in April 2019, FinTech Wales offers key support to its network of FinTechs and associate members, and uses the power of the collective voice to be heard by politicians, governments and influencers in the financial services space.

As well as nurturing and supporting those businesses already in Wales, it also aims to develop an ecosystem that will encourage and attract new FinTech companies to start-up or scale-up in the region. Ultimately, the goal is to make Wales a leading pillar in the global FinTech community.

Sarah added:

“FinTech Wales continues to represent the Welsh FinTech ecosystem, both across the UK and globally. We are also working to meet the needs of businesses at all stages of their innovation journey. There’s no shortage of talent knocking on the FinTech community’s door and we are frequently seeing fantastic ideas and innovations being voiced. We look forward to welcoming new members in the future and growing our community.”

Last year, Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) announced a £1.6 million investment in FinTech Wales, which will be spread over a five-year partnership between CCR and FinTech Wales, and will see the two organisations work closely together to deliver on CCR’s commitment to establish Wales as a leading FinTech sector in the UK.