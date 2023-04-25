Daniel Matthew Estate Agents Named 2023 Estate Agent of the Year in Bridgend

Daniel Matthew Estate Agents has been named Gold Winning Estate Agent of the Year for Bridgend at the British Property Awards.

With offices in Barry and Bridgend, the Daniel Matthew Group which was established by Managing Director Laura Northover in 2015. With a team of 12 valuers and negotiators, the firm has a rental book of 200 and sales of over 160 properties a year.

Laura Northover said:

“We’ve worked hard to build our brand, offering a different experience than traditional high street estate agencies in this area. With some of the most professional and experienced property professionals in the business, our team is absolutely committed to delivering great client service. This award is testament to their hard work. “The British Property Awards are one of the most prestigious estate agency awards providers as they do not charge to enter. The team personally mystery shop every estate agent against a set of 25 criteria and is both comprehensive and detailed exploring different mediums, scenarios and time periods to ensure that agents have been rigorously and fairly judged. It’s a huge achievement given how competitive the local market is.”

Robert McLean from the British Property Awards said: