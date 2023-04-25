Cancer Research Wales Announces New Chief Executive

Kieran Harris joins Cancer Research Wales as Chief Executive with the ambition of making it one of the most recognised and well-supported charities in Wales.

Following the charity’s recent announcement of a £2.1m boost to support cutting-edge cancer research across Wales for the people of Wales, the new appointment comes at an exciting time for Cancer Research Wales.

Kieran Harris, Chief Executive of Cancer Research Wales, said:

“Every 30 minutes, someone in Wales has a cancer diagnosis and with one in two of us expected to develop cancer, it is a heartbreaking disease that will personally affect almost everyone. I feel privileged to have been appointed to such an important role and it’s a cause that is very close to my heart.”

Harris has over a decade of experience in the charity sector, previously working with The Care Collective, Sight Life and RNIB. Before that, he worked in a number of different roles in sport, overseeing the marketing and commercial activities of international tennis tournaments, supporting governing bodies such as the Welsh Rugby Union and developing sport and public health policy at the Welsh Government.

His career began in communications and marketing, developing campaigns and supporting community relations and influencing for companies such as British Gas, 3 Mobile and Sainsbury’s.

By 2030, it’s estimated that 230,000 people across Wales will have cancer. So, the work of Cancer Research Wales has never been more important.

Harris continued:

“We need more people to know that Cancer Research Wales is a standalone organisation, not part of a UK charity and, most importantly, that we only invest in Welsh research to help people living in Wales. “We want everyone living in Wales or connected to Wales to help by donating, fundraising, visiting our shops, volunteering or helping to raise awareness of the work we and our partners do. This will help us invest in work that will genuinely help to save and extend people’s lives. “It is our ambition to lead the way in improving cancer outcomes and to do that, we want to be one of the most recognised and well-supported charities in Wales and I look forward to working with our partners, volunteers and supporters to make this a reality.”

Find out more about Cancer Research Wales work: www.cancerresearch.wales