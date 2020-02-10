FinTech Wales Holds First Conference Focused on the Impact of AI

In partnership with Cardiff Business School and Confused.com, FinTech Wales is hosting its first ever mini conference looking into the world of Artificial Intelligence application in FinTech. The ‘AI for FinTech event’ will discuss the opportunities, challenges and constraints related to AI usage for FinTech and the financial services.

Held at Cardiff Business School on Tuesday 25th February, the day-long conference will feature a programme of high calibre speakers which includes Katherine Browne from FCA , Simon Garfield at Microsoft, Anna Fink & Tom Bull from EY (Ernst & Young) and Dr. Richard Thomsett of IBM Research amongst other expert speakers.

The experts will help share their knowledge based on three themes:

1. Advancing AI

Looking at research at the cutting edge of AI and what is in the pipeline, also highlighting recent case studies from industry and academia experts.

2. Exposing AI

Regulatory bodies and AI leaders will discuss how AI can be regulated and how to make sure AI usage is responsible, transparent and explainable.

3. Cross sector AI

This will look at other sectors that support the validity, usage and advancement of AI and hear how it has changed the way they operate and what the FinTech sector can learn from them.

Gavin Powell, General Secretary of FinTech Wales said:

“It’s rare to get this level of expert knowledge at one event, so this promises to be something special. Anyone from coders to senior decision makers who may be interested in the world of AI – its usage, constraints and future should attend. This is a first for FinTech Wales in an area of the sector that will only continue to grow. This event is free to our members so we eoncourage participation. “Artificial Intelligence brings a whole host of opportunities for the FinTech world including personalised wealth management, automated customer support and fraud detection and we need to understand how present and future developments can help the industry. “It’s also important to understand the ethics and regulation that comes with AI and we’re looking forward to bringing some of the world’s best to Wales to help us understand AI even more. I would encourage anyone working in FinTech in Wales to join us to learn more about how we can use AI to further our businesses.”

As a not for profit event to strengthen the sector this is free for members of FinTech Wales but a small charge exists for non-members to help towards costs.

The conference builds on Wales’ credentials as one of the fastest digital economies outside London with a tech sector worth an estimated £8.5bn to the Welsh economy. Those interested in attending can book tickets at:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ai-for-fintech-proudly-supported-by-confusedcom-tickets-86913254885

Founded in 2019 as a not-for-profit, FinTech Wales exists as a global voice for Welsh-based FinTech and Financial Services. As well as nurturing and supporting those businesses already in Wales, it will develop the ecosystem to help FinTech companies start-up or scale-up in Wales and aims to establish Wales as a rapidly emerging pillar of the global FinTech economy.

The association has established an Advisory Board of 20 people including representation from Welsh companies such as Credas, Confused.com, Admiral, The Principality and Capital Law. FinTech Wales will act as a global voice and advocate for FinTech, introducing the benefits to FinTech entrepreneurs and innovators of establishing a business in Wales, as well as nurturing and supporting those companies already in Wales.