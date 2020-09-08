FinTech Wales Celebrates First Anniversary with the Search for its first CEO

FinTech Wales Celebrates First Anniversary with the Search for its first CEO

FinTech Wales, the not-for-profit organisation working to make Wales a pillar of the global FinTech landscape, is celebrating its one year anniversary by launching the search for its first CEO.

Founded in July 2019, FinTech Wales is a global voice for Welsh-based FinTech and Financial Services. As well as nurturing and supporting businesses already in Wales, it has also set out a roadmap to establish Wales as a rapidly emerging pillar of the global FinTech economy.

In its first year, the association has established an Advisory Board of 20 people including representation from Welsh companies including Credas, Confused.com, Admiral, The Principality and Capital Law.

It was also recently awarded £250,000 by Cardiff Capital Region to further drive its vision to make Wales a global player in the FinTech and Financial Services sectors – as well as making it the go-to destination for FinTech businesses, small or large.

Now it is looking for its first CEO as someone who can actively support the advisory Board in implementing its vision for the future and make Wales a leading player in the Global FinTech community.

FinTech Wales board member, Scott Jones, said:

“After a successful 12 months since our inception, the time is right for FinTech Wales to appoint a CEO who will lead us through the next phase in our development. “We are looking for someone who shares our passion for the industry, who will work with the Board for the success and growth of the organisation in Wales, the UK and beyond. It’s a fantastic opportunity for someone with the right experience to give something back to the FinTech community.”

More information about the role and the work of FinTech Wales can be found at www.fintechwales.org / https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1996118578