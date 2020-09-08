Leading Academic of Transnational Entrepreneurship Joins GlobalWelsh Board

GlobalWelsh, Wales’ grassroots diaspora community organisation, announces that Dr. Sarah Louisa Birchley has joined the board.

Based in Tokyo, Sarah is a leading professor of transnational entrepreneurship in Japan, currently at Toyo Gakuen University in Tokyo, and business consultant specialising in international trade and intercultural communication.

Born and raised in Cwmbran, a former student of Croesyceiliog School, Sarah left the UK and relocated to Japan 18 years ago. It was there that she embarked on her successful academic career. Specialising in management and entrepreneurship, Sarah has conducted a number of extensive global research projects, written a number of peer-reviewed papers and is also a published author of several books including ‘Transnational Entrepreneurship in South East Asia’. In addition to her academic work, Sarah also works as a business consultant supporting UK and Japanese businesses to trade internationally.

Sarah initially became involved with GlobalWelsh through her role as Head of GlobalWelsh Tokyo, a GlobalWelsh City Hub. Sarah will continue in this role, supporting GlobalWelsh members in Wales and around the world to connect to business and career opportunities locally, globally and around the world via GlobalWelsh’s growing global community and initiatives.

On her appointment, Sarah said:

“Belonging is an attachment to a place, whether that be real or imagined. Being part of a diaspora is about space, place, and belonging. It’s an identity. Diaspora networks are a huge source of social capital and individuals can draw on them to seek employment, funding, and reassurance when navigating uncertainties. I feel passionately about GlobalWelsh’s mission to support Wales to maximise the opportunities that the diaspora present. ‘As a member of the Welsh diaspora, myself, I realise that human mobility is part and parcel of the modern world and it has never been more important to understand how and why we are connected – and leverage that connection. Through my research, I am able to feed my curiosity to better understand how individuals engage with their diaspora networks and I’m very much looking forward to working more closely with the board and sharing new findings with the GlobalWelsh community as we move forward.”

In addition, Sarah is also conducting a qualitative research project with GlobalWelsh which examines the impact of the recently launched global mentoring programme, MyMentor, as well as a study into diaspora direct investment.

GlobalWelsh founder and CEO, Walter May, said on the appointment: