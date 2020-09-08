Business News Wales Launches New Built Environment Section

Business News Wales today announces the launch of its brand new weekly Built Environment section, which will appear every Tuesday packed full of news, thought leadership articles, interviews, digital discussions and more.

The section will be edited by John Jackson, who as an established strategic consultant brings a unique depth of knowledge drawn from over 25 years of cross-sector experience. His comprehensive portfolio includes supporting urban regeneration plans in England, with the added benefit of a proven ability to identify and critically assess the changes affecting the built environment in Wales.

Mark Powney, MD and Editor at Business News Wales, commented:

“Even before the coronavirus outbreak it was increasingly evident that our built environment was seeing unprecedented change driven by environmental, economic and social factors. The implications for businesses across Wales are too significant to ignore, and I’m delighted to welcome John onboard to launch this new section. John will be writing articles, undertaking interviews along with researching the latest built environment news from around the world to provide businesses and organisations in Wales with the opportunity to consider the new opportunities as they emerge. Since 2012, Business News Wales has been at the forefront of delivering news to the business community across Wales. The appointment of John will further help accelerate our in-depth coverage of industry across Wales.”

Commenting on the new section, John explains: