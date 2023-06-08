Find Opportunity at Wales Tech Week: Emerging Fintech

A key driver for the Wales Tech Week summit in October is to showcase the breadth and depth of remarkable Welsh innovation and technological capability.

As a small nation, Wales is a powerhouse in many areas, with world-leading expertise in cyber security and compound semiconductors, and emerging sectors such as fintech, which is continually building its reach.

This Wales Tech Week video discussion in partnership with Business News Wales takes a special look at the burgeoning fintech sector.

Fintech Wales CEO Sarah Williams-Gardener (formerly UK Government Affairs director at IBM UK and a founding member of Starling Bank) hosts this discussion with Alex Mills, Founder & Managing director of insurance broker Dynamo Cover; Rowan Whittington, Director of Product, at comparison website confused.com and Ammar Akhtar, who is Founder & CEO of car rental company Finalrentals.

They discuss the types of fintech businesses that are flourishing in Wales, what opportunities there are in the sector, how the supportive tech ecosystem fosters startups, and what Wales Tech Week offers anyone connected to or interested in fintech.

About Wales Tech Week

Wales Tech Week will champion Welsh technologies on a global stage and help organisations and professionals keep pace and prepare for the future. During the summit in October, the packed agenda will feature exhibitors, demonstration zones, a dedicated “Startup Alley”, a Pitch Platform, expert panels and speakers, international link ups and a dedicated “Talent4tech” event for tech-curious students and workers. Get involved as an exhibitor or register for free tickets at Walestechweek.com.