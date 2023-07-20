Find Opportunity at Wales Tech Week: Cyber Security

One of the key missions for the Wales Tech Week summit in October is to highlight the strength of Welsh innovation and technological capability. Wales boasts world-class expertise in several fields, one of which is cyber security, thanks to a unique combination of factors stretching back to strategic military decisions made during World War II.

In this Wales Tech Week video discussion in partnership with Business News Wales, John Davies MBE, co-founder and board director of Cyber Wales, tells Technology Connected’s Kate Rimmington why the field is increasingly essential in a volatile world. He explains the roots of Wales’ status as a cyber powerhouse, and the career and business opportunities it presents.



About Wales Tech Week

Wales Tech Week will champion Welsh technologies on a global stage and help organisations and professionals keep pace and prepare for the future. During the summit in October, the packed agenda will feature exhibitors, demonstration zones, a dedicated “Startup Alley”, a Pitch Platform, expert panels and speakers, international link ups and a dedicated “Talent4tech” event for tech-curious students and workers. Get involved as an exhibitor or register for free tickets at Walestechweek.com.