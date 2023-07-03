Find Opportunity at Wales Tech Week: Compound Semiconductors

One of the core purposes of the Wales Tech Week summit in October is to platform remarkable Welsh technology.

Wales has world-class expertise in several fields including cyber security and compound semiconductors, and emerging sectors such as fintech.

This Wales Tech Week video discussion in partnership with Business News Wales focuses on the compound semiconductor sector.

Director of CSconnected Chris Meadows talks to Technology Connected’s Kate Rimmington about the phenomenal potential of compound semiconductors, why Wales is so well-placed to benefit, and what opportunities there are for businesses and individuals working in this sector.

About Wales Tech Week

Wales Tech Week will champion Welsh technologies on a global stage and help organisations and professionals keep pace and prepare for the future. During the summit in October, the packed agenda will feature exhibitors, demonstration zones, a dedicated “Startup Alley”, a Pitch Platform, expert panels and speakers, international link ups and a dedicated “Talent4tech” event for tech-curious students and workers. Get involved as an exhibitor or register for free tickets at Walestechweek.com.