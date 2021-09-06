Finance Awards Wales 2021 Winners Revealed

Ceremony celebrates the achievements of 2021 & 2021 Finalists & Winners

Friday evening saw the winners of the Finance Awards Wales – sponsored by Recruit 121 Finance and FinTech – revealed at a glittering ceremony held at Cardiff’s City Hall and hosted by Tim Rhys-Evans MBE, Director of Music at Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

The Awards were established to recognise and celebrate the achievements of Wales’ expanding Finance sector – the fastest growing in the UK and home to some of the most exciting and innovative players in the industry.

With 400 people joining in one of the first business awards since the start of the pandemic. The awards recognised the finalists and winners from both 2020 and 2021, with 27 trophies handed out.

Principality and PRA Health Sciences scooped the award for Medium/Large Finance Team of the Year whilst Heather Clash of Transport for Wales and Holly Arnold of Celsa, won Chief Financial Officer/Finance Director of the Year of a company over £25 million. The outstanding contribution to Finance in Wales this year went to David and Heather Stevens, Founding Partner of Admiral.

Matthew Hyde, managing director of Finance Awards Wales, said:

“In a changing world, and especially in times of uncertainty, it could not be more true that people are the difference. Finance Awards Wales celebrates the talented finance professionals of Wales. We’re proud to recognise the crucial role they play in the Welsh economy and in the organisations they represent, critically steering their organisations through the challenges of the last two years. “The standard and number of entries exceeded expectations and those who walked away with their awards are deserved winners.”

Che Hooking, managing director of headline sponsors, Recruit 121 Group, said:

“We are delighted to have been involved in these awards, and to have the opportunity to play a part in celebrating the very best Finance businesses and individuals in Wales. “Growth in the sector continues and there is an abundance of talent within the Finance industry. By shining the spotlight on the many achievements within the sector, our hope is that more people will recognise the outstanding contribution of the Finance sector which in turn will spur its continued growth”

The awards recognised those companies and individuals who have enjoyed significant success over the last two years and made a significant contribution both to the Finance sector and to the wider Welsh economy itself.

On the launch of the 2021 Awards, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:

“We have worked hard to create a truly world class financial and professional services environment here in Wales. This has seen us attract internationally-renowned companies, providing high-quality and well-paid job opportunities. This year’s Finance Awards Wales will shine a light on the talented individuals and fantastic companies that have thrived in this hugely important sector against a backdrop of immense economic upheaval and uncertainty.”

The Winners of the Finance Awards Wales 2020 & 2021 are:

Rising Star of the Year sponsored by Bluegg

2020 Oliver Jarman from Gambit Corporate Finance

2021 Fay Cochlin from Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions

Independent Practice of the Year sponsored by ACCA

2020 Sarah Fairley

2021 Barford Owen Davies Ltd

Accounts Assistant of the Year sponsored by AAT

2020 Barbara Skym from Connect Assist

2021 Jordan Harley from Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council

Financial Services Finance Team of the Year

2020 Propel Finance

2021 Penguin Wealth

IFA Wealth Manager/Team of the Year sponsored by Recruit 121 Finance & FinTech

2020 Matt Wiltshire from Niche

2021 Penguin Wealth

Accountant of the Year sponsored by Bibby Financial Services

2020 Vikki Murphy from Propel Finance

2021 Alison Vickers from Bevan & Buckland

Corporate Finance Team of the Year sponsored by Institute of Chartered Accontants in England and Wales

2020 Verde Corporate Finance

Small Finance Team of the Year sponsored by Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales

2020 Monmouthshire Building Society

2021 Character.com

Financial Controller of the Year sponsored by Niche

2020 Natalie Kay from CP Hire

2021 Vaughan Regan from Arcadis

Medium/Large Finance Team of the Year sponsored by The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

2020 Principality Building Society

2021 PRA Health Sciences

Young Finance Director of the Year sponsored by B2B IT Services

2020 Holly Arnold from Celsa

2021 Holly Arnold from Celsa

Chief Financial Officer/Finance Director of the Year of a company up-to £25million sponsored by METRO Bank

2020 Nicholas Davenport from Biological Preparations Limited

2021 Gwyndaf Tobias from Monmouthshire Housing Association

Covid Hero/Heroes of the Year sponsored by Admiral

2021 NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership

Chief Financial Officer/Finance Director of the Year of a company over £25 million Sponsored by Grant Thornton

2020 Heather Clash from Transport for Wales

2021 Holly Arnold from Celsa

Highly Commended

2020

Rising Star – Tiffany Dawes from IG Lintels

Rising Star- Magda Hayman from Propel

Accountant – Alex Corbisiero from Performance Cycling

Account Technician – Poppy Vincent from Kagool

Small Finance Team – Mudiad Meithrin Ltd

IFA of the Year – Brecon IFA

Financial Controller – Charlotte Chittleburgh from IG Lintels

CFO over 25M – Phillip Evans from LBS Builders Merchents

2021

Young FD of the Year – Rhys Jenkins from Edwards Coaches

Financial Controller – Jai Tsim from FEI Foods

Accountant – Stephanie Collins from Mazuma

Independent Practice – Limestone Grey

COVID HERO – Arvato

Large Team – Valleys to Coast

Outstanding Contribution to Finance in Wales sponsored by Recruit 121 Finance and Accounting

David & Heather Stevens

For information about the Finance Awards Wales, please visit https://www.financeawardswales.com/