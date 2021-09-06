Finance Awards Wales 2021 Winners Revealed

Ceremony celebrates the achievements of 2021 & 2021 Finalists & Winners
Friday evening saw the winners of the Finance Awards Wales – sponsored by Recruit 121 Finance and FinTech – revealed at a glittering ceremony held at Cardiff’s City Hall and hosted by Tim Rhys-Evans MBE, Director of Music at Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.
The Awards were established to recognise and celebrate the achievements of Wales’ expanding Finance sector – the fastest growing in the UK and home to some of the most exciting and innovative players in the industry.
With 400 people joining in one of the first business awards since the start of the pandemic. The awards recognised the finalists and winners from both 2020 and 2021, with 27 trophies handed out.
Principality and PRA Health Sciences scooped the award for Medium/Large Finance Team of the Year whilst Heather Clash of Transport for Wales and Holly Arnold of Celsa, won Chief Financial Officer/Finance Director of the Year of a company over £25 million. The outstanding contribution to Finance in Wales this year went to David and Heather Stevens, Founding Partner of Admiral.
Matthew Hyde, managing director of Finance Awards Wales, said:
“In a changing world, and especially in times of uncertainty, it could not be more true that people are the difference. Finance Awards Wales celebrates the talented finance professionals of Wales. We’re proud to recognise the crucial role they play in the Welsh economy and in the organisations they represent, critically steering their organisations through the challenges of the last two years.
“The standard and number of entries exceeded expectations and those who walked away with their awards are deserved winners.”
Che Hooking, managing director of headline sponsors, Recruit 121 Group, said:
“We are delighted to have been involved in these awards, and to have the opportunity to play a part in celebrating the very best Finance businesses and individuals in Wales.
“Growth in the sector continues and there is an abundance of talent within the Finance industry. By shining the spotlight on the many achievements within the sector, our hope is that more people will recognise the outstanding contribution of the Finance sector which in turn will spur its continued growth”
The awards recognised those companies and individuals who have enjoyed significant success over the last two years and made a significant contribution both to the Finance sector and to the wider Welsh economy itself.
On the launch of the 2021 Awards, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:
“We have worked hard to create a truly world class financial and professional services environment here in Wales. This has seen us attract internationally-renowned companies, providing high-quality and well-paid job opportunities. This year’s Finance Awards Wales will shine a light on the talented individuals and fantastic companies that have thrived in this hugely important sector against a backdrop of immense economic upheaval and uncertainty.”
The Winners of the Finance Awards Wales 2020 & 2021 are:
Rising Star of the Year sponsored by Bluegg
- 2020 Oliver Jarman from Gambit Corporate Finance
- 2021 Fay Cochlin from Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions
Independent Practice of the Year sponsored by ACCA
- 2020 Sarah Fairley
- 2021 Barford Owen Davies Ltd
Accounts Assistant of the Year sponsored by AAT
- 2020 Barbara Skym from Connect Assist
- 2021 Jordan Harley from Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council
Financial Services Finance Team of the Year
- 2020 Propel Finance
- 2021 Penguin Wealth
IFA Wealth Manager/Team of the Year sponsored by Recruit 121 Finance & FinTech
- 2020 Matt Wiltshire from Niche
- 2021 Penguin Wealth
Accountant of the Year sponsored by Bibby Financial Services
- 2020 Vikki Murphy from Propel Finance
- 2021 Alison Vickers from Bevan & Buckland
Corporate Finance Team of the Year sponsored by Institute of Chartered Accontants in England and Wales
2020 Verde Corporate Finance
Small Finance Team of the Year sponsored by Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales
- 2020 Monmouthshire Building Society
- 2021 Character.com
Financial Controller of the Year sponsored by Niche
- 2020 Natalie Kay from CP Hire
- 2021 Vaughan Regan from Arcadis
Medium/Large Finance Team of the Year sponsored by The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants
- 2020 Principality Building Society
- 2021 PRA Health Sciences
Young Finance Director of the Year sponsored by B2B IT Services
- 2020 Holly Arnold from Celsa
- 2021 Holly Arnold from Celsa
Chief Financial Officer/Finance Director of the Year of a company up-to £25million sponsored by METRO Bank
- 2020 Nicholas Davenport from Biological Preparations Limited
- 2021 Gwyndaf Tobias from Monmouthshire Housing Association
Covid Hero/Heroes of the Year sponsored by Admiral
- 2021 NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership
Chief Financial Officer/Finance Director of the Year of a company over £25 million Sponsored by Grant Thornton
- 2020 Heather Clash from Transport for Wales
- 2021 Holly Arnold from Celsa
Highly Commended
2020
- Rising Star – Tiffany Dawes from IG Lintels
- Rising Star- Magda Hayman from Propel
- Accountant – Alex Corbisiero from Performance Cycling
- Account Technician – Poppy Vincent from Kagool
- Small Finance Team – Mudiad Meithrin Ltd
- IFA of the Year – Brecon IFA
- Financial Controller – Charlotte Chittleburgh from IG Lintels
- CFO over 25M – Phillip Evans from LBS Builders Merchents
2021
- Young FD of the Year – Rhys Jenkins from Edwards Coaches
- Financial Controller – Jai Tsim from FEI Foods
- Accountant – Stephanie Collins from Mazuma
- Independent Practice – Limestone Grey
- COVID HERO – Arvato
- Large Team – Valleys to Coast
Outstanding Contribution to Finance in Wales sponsored by Recruit 121 Finance and Accounting
- David & Heather Stevens
For information about the Finance Awards Wales, please visit https://www.financeawardswales.com/