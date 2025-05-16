Finance Awards Wales 2025 Celebrates Standout Talent in Welsh Finance Sector

The Welsh finance community gathered in force on Friday at Mercure Holland House, Cardiff, to celebrate the outstanding individuals, teams, and organisations shaping the future of finance in Wales at the Finance Awards Wales 2025.

The evening brought together more than 400 finance professionals for a night that highlighted the depth of talent and innovation across the sector. From early career rising stars to seasoned financial leaders, the awards showcased the diversity and strength of finance in Wales.

Matt Hyde, Founder of Finance Awards Wales, said:

“Each year, the bar rises, and 2025 was no different. We had a record number of nominations across the board, and the calibre of talent on show was simply phenomenal. It’s a privilege to spotlight the individuals and teams who are not just delivering excellence but driving real change across Wales. Congratulations to all our winners and finalists – you truly represent the best of the sector.”

Ken Poole, Chair of the Judging Panel and Head of Economic Development at Cardiff Council, added:

“This year’s winners exemplify what the Welsh finance community is all about – resilience, ambition, and innovation. The judging process was as challenging as ever due to the exceptional quality of entries. We’re proud to celebrate the vital role finance plays in our economy and communities.”

Finance Awards Wales 2025 – Winners

Accountant of the Year – Justyna Shakesheff, BT Group

Finance Manager of the Year – Mikaela Bishop, GE Aerospace

CFO / Finance Director of the Year – Helen Jones, Intelligent Ultrasound Group Plc

Finance Project of the Year – Red Dot Cymru Ltd

Financial Controller of the Year – Owen Davies, Transport for Wales

Public Sector Finance Team of the Year – South Wales Trunk Road

Small Finance Team of the Year – Catsci

Young Finance Director (YFD) – Sophie Wint, Hedyn

Independent Practice of the Year – Green & Co

Accounts Technician of the Year – Ellis Thomas, DMB Davies

ESG Excellence Award – Adra Tai Cyf

Large Finance Team of the Year – Pobl Group

Rising Star of the Year – Jessica Sloan, Transport for Wales

Payroller of the Year – Deborah Thornton, Iris Care Group

Finance Apprentice of the Year – Joshua Farnell, Wynne & Co

Highly Commended Awards

Independent Practice – Elevate Accountancy

Financial Controller – Gareth Payne, Football Association of Wales

CFO / FD – Philip Morgan, Orchard.

Finance Project – Carol Hall, Development Bank of Wales

Accounts Technician – Joshua Constable, Willis Legal Ltd

Finance Manager – Delyth Edwards, All Trade Supplies

Small Finance Team – DWJ Wealth Management

ESG Excellence – Transport for Wales

Finance Apprentice – Alex Leyland, Celsa Steel