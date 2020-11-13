Finalists Revealed for Welsh Teaching Awards

26 educational professionals shortlisted for this year’s Professional Teaching Awards Cymru

Today 26 education professionals in Wales have been revealed as finalists of the fourth annual Professional Teaching Awards Cymru.

After what has been an incredibly challenging year for teachers, staff, pupils, and their families, it has never been more important to recognise the commitment and hard work of our education professionals across Wales. With the original ceremony postponed due to the pandemic, celebrations will now be held virtually on Sunday 29th November.

Over 100 nominations were collated earlier this year from pupils, colleagues, and parents who want to celebrate the extraordinary teachers in their lives. The nominees have now been shortlisted to 26 finalists across a range of categories.

The winners from each of the nine categories, including Pupil (or Pupils’) Award for Best Teacher and Headteacher of the Year will be announced at a special virtual ceremony on Sunday 29th November at 6pm. Schools, pupils, and families can support the finalists by watching the ceremony on the Education Wales Facebook page from 6pm.

The Pupil (or Pupils’) Award for Best Teacher, one of the new awards for 2020, will see a teacher or other member of staff recognised by a pupil (or group of pupils) past or present for the huge difference they have made to their life in school. The Headteacher of the Year award will go to an individual who is exceptional at their job, whilst demonstrating an ability to engage the school in the wider community and make a real difference for every pupil.

The Education Minister, Kirsty Williams, said:

“It has been an incredibly tough year for parents, pupils and schools across Wales, but the education sector has shown immense resilience.

“Determination and innovation have shone through this year and our education workforce have been working tirelessly to keep Wales learning.

“It is a privilege to announce these remarkable finalists and to read their stories of hard work and commitment. This year, more than ever, the awards are a celebration of the finalists themselves and the schools, teachers and pupils they represent.

“I look forward to celebrating each and every one of you and thank you all for the spirit and perseverance you have shown through this tremendously difficult year.”

The Professional Teaching Awards Cymru 2020 finalists:

Teacher of the Year in a Primary school – new for 2020

Michelle Davies – Builth Wells Primary School, Builth Wells

Alison Garza – Pencoed Primary School, Bridgend

Stacey Harris – Coed Eva Primary School, Cwmbran

Outstanding New Teacher

Ben Powell – Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School, Newport

Maya Gill-Taylor – Ysgol Aberconwy, Conwy

Hannah Lewis – Troedyrhiw Primary School, Merthyr Tydfil

Inspirational Use of the Welsh Language

Lisa Roberts – Ysgol Y Creuddyn, Llandudno

Dyfed Williams – Ysgol Eirias, Colwyn Bay

Supporting Teachers and Learners

Louise Flynn – Pen Y Dre High School, Merthyr Tydfil

Teresa Humphreys – St Christopher’s School, Wrexham

Nerys Todd – Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili, Caerphilly

Youth Work in Schools

Tracy Mills – Whitmore High School, Cardiff

Gavin Packer – St Cyres School, Penarth

Gavin Witte – Youth Service Ceredigion

Teacher of the Year in a Secondary school – new for 2020

Victoria Carey – Mary Immaculate High School, Cardiff

Dr Gareth Evans – Ysgol Y Creuddyn, Llandudno

Chris Mitchell – Pontarddulais Comprehensive School, Pontarddulais

School Business Manager/Bursar

Kuljit Bratch – Ysgol Aberconwy, Conwy

Yvonne Hawkins – Palmerston Primary School, Barry

Catrin Rhys Williams – Ysgol Uwchradd Glan Clwyd, St Asaph

Headteacher of the Year

Jamie Hallett – Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin, Caldicot

William Howlett – Albany Primary School, Cardiff

David Jenkins – Ysgol Ty Coch, Pontypridd

Pupil (or Pupils’) Award for Best Teacher – new for 2020

David Church – Mountain Ash Comprehensive School, Mountain Ash

Rebecca Ebanks – Ysgol Gynradd Rhosneigr, Anglesey

Dr Jonathan Thomas – Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr, Swansea