Finalists Announced for this Year’s Coveted Powys Businesses Awards

Twenty-three companies, social enterprises and charities have been shortlisted for the coveted Powys Business Awards 2022, as the organisers reported another year of strong entries.
Showcasing the diverse range of successful enterprises in the county, Powys Business Awards are organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG) with support from sponsors.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held at Dering Lines, Brecon on Friday, October 7.
The finalists in nine categories are:
Start-up Business Award sponsored by EvaBuild:
- Bryndu Caravan and Camping, Brecon
- Mesh Telematics Limited, Machynlleth
- Nomadic Washrooms, Welshpool
Entrepreneurship Award sponsored by Welsh Government:
- Gwyn Evans, Bettws Hall, Bettws, near Newtown
- Richard Glover-Davies, Gloversure and Montgomeryshire Homes Ltd, Welshpool
- Trudy Woosnam, Woosnam and Davies News, Llani Barbers, Talerddig Bakery Store, Llanidloes
- Adam Watkin, Trax JH, Tyre Protector and Gresolvent, Newtown
Micro Business Award (fewer than 10 employees) sponsored by Welshpool Printing Group:
- Celtic Company, Welshpool
- PM Training and Assessing Ltd, Crickhowell
- SP Filling Systems Ltd, Llandrindod Wells
Growth Award sponsored by The County Times:
- Dawson Shanahan, Welshpool
- Makefast Ltd, Newtown
- Radnor Hills, Knighton
- Morland UK, Welshpool
Small Business Award (under 30 employees) sponsored by WR Partners:
- CMD Ltd, Newtown
- Severn Transport Services Ltd, Welshpool
- Montgomeryshire Homes Ltd, Welshpool
Social Enterprise/ Charity Award sponsored by Myrick Training Services:
- Calan DVS, Brecon
- Open Newtown, Newtown
- The Game Change Project CIC, Newtown
Small Business Growth Award sponsored by EDF Renewables:
- The Cellar Drinks Company, Crickhowell
- Severn Transport Services Ltd, Welshpool
- Montgomeryshire Homes, Welshpool
Technology & Innovation Award sponsored by ForrestBrown:
- Nidec – Control Techniques, Newtown
- CMD Ltd, Newtown
- Dawson Shanahan, Welshpool
People Development Award sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges:
- EOM Electrical Contractors Ltd, Newtown
- SWG Group, Welshpool
- Wipak, Welshpool
From the category winners, an overall Powys Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Powys County Council, is chosen. In addition, the judging panel can make a discretionary Judges Special Award, sponsored this year by CellPath, to recognise an outstanding achievement by a business or person who is not one of the category winners.
Ceri Stephens, MWMG’s group manager, said:
“We are really pleased that entries were strong again this year despite the challenges of the past two years. I would like to thank all the businesses, social enterprises and charities that took the time to enter the awards.
“The judges were impressed by the wide variety of businesses that exist within Powys and had a very difficult task shortlisting the finalists. They are looking forward to visiting each of the finalists to unearth the county’s real gems.”
She revealed that the judges are considering introducing a self-employed category to next year’s awards to recognise Powys’ many successful one and two-person businesses.