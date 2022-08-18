Finalists Announced for this Year’s Coveted Powys Businesses Awards

Twenty-three companies, social enterprises and charities have been shortlisted for the coveted Powys Business Awards 2022, as the organisers reported another year of strong entries.

Showcasing the diverse range of successful enterprises in the county, Powys Business Awards are organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG) with support from sponsors.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held at Dering Lines, Brecon on Friday, October 7.

The finalists in nine categories are:

Start-up Business Award sponsored by EvaBuild:

Bryndu Caravan and Camping, Brecon

Mesh Telematics Limited, Machynlleth

Nomadic Washrooms, Welshpool

Entrepreneurship Award sponsored by Welsh Government:

Gwyn Evans, Bettws Hall, Bettws, near Newtown

Richard Glover-Davies, Gloversure and Montgomeryshire Homes Ltd, Welshpool

Trudy Woosnam, Woosnam and Davies News, Llani Barbers, Talerddig Bakery Store, Llanidloes

Adam Watkin, Trax JH, Tyre Protector and Gresolvent, Newtown

Micro Business Award (fewer than 10 employees) sponsored by Welshpool Printing Group:

Celtic Company, Welshpool

PM Training and Assessing Ltd, Crickhowell

SP Filling Systems Ltd, Llandrindod Wells

Growth Award sponsored by The County Times:

Dawson Shanahan, Welshpool

Makefast Ltd, Newtown

Radnor Hills, Knighton

Morland UK, Welshpool

Small Business Award (under 30 employees) sponsored by WR Partners:

CMD Ltd, Newtown

Severn Transport Services Ltd, Welshpool

Montgomeryshire Homes Ltd, Welshpool

Social Enterprise/ Charity Award sponsored by Myrick Training Services:

Calan DVS, Brecon

Open Newtown, Newtown

The Game Change Project CIC, Newtown

Small Business Growth Award sponsored by EDF Renewables:

The Cellar Drinks Company, Crickhowell

Severn Transport Services Ltd, Welshpool

Montgomeryshire Homes, Welshpool

Technology & Innovation Award sponsored by ForrestBrown:

Nidec – Control Techniques, Newtown

CMD Ltd, Newtown

Dawson Shanahan, Welshpool

People Development Award sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges:

EOM Electrical Contractors Ltd, Newtown

SWG Group, Welshpool

Wipak, Welshpool

From the category winners, an overall Powys Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Powys County Council, is chosen. In addition, the judging panel can make a discretionary Judges Special Award, sponsored this year by CellPath, to recognise an outstanding achievement by a business or person who is not one of the category winners.

Ceri Stephens, MWMG’s group manager, said:

“We are really pleased that entries were strong again this year despite the challenges of the past two years. I would like to thank all the businesses, social enterprises and charities that took the time to enter the awards. “The judges were impressed by the wide variety of businesses that exist within Powys and had a very difficult task shortlisting the finalists. They are looking forward to visiting each of the finalists to unearth the county’s real gems.”

She revealed that the judges are considering introducing a self-employed category to next year’s awards to recognise Powys’ many successful one and two-person businesses.